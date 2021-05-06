The creative team behind last year's slasher-comedy Freaky are teaming up once again for Time Cut, which has been described as "Back to the Future meets Scream." While plot details are currently known at this time, if should not really take anything more than that brief elevator pitch to persuade you that this will be one to watch.

Freaky director Christopher Landon is on board to produce the project, with writer Michael Kennedy signed on to pen the script alongside Sono Patel (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Outer Banks and Black Lightning star Madison Bailey will lead the cast alongside Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry, with Into the Dark's Hannah MacPherson tapped to direct.

To All the Boys producer ACE Entertainment will front Time Cut, which is reportedly set to be a new young adult feature. Production on the movie is eyeing a June start date in Canada, and while little else is known about the movie, "Back to The Future meets Scream" comparison certainly gives us some clues, and strongly suggests that the plot will once again merge science fiction with slasher tropes much like Christopher Landon's previous endeavours Happy Death Day and its sequel Happy Death Day 2U. Unless of course it will instead feature a serial killer who drives a Delorean...

Landon and Kennedy's last feature, Freaky, proved to be another big horror hit for the director with the movie obtaining an approval rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Released in October last year, Freaky centers on a twisted take on the body-swap movie when a teenage girl switches bodies with a relentless serial killer. Seventeen-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, Blockers, HBO's Big Little Lies) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town's infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries.

When The Blissfield Butcher's mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other's bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she's trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who's the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming.

Meanwhile, Landon has remained assertive over his desire to bring a third Happy Death Day movie to the screen saying, "I really, first and foremost, had wanted and continue to want to make a third movie in the Happy Death Day franchise just because I've wrote an idea. I didn't write the whole script, I'm not that crazy. But I had outlined a third movie because I really knew what I wanted it to be and it was sort of the conclusion to it. It was a trilogy for me, so it's a bummer that I haven't had the opportunity yet to make that movie and I know that Jessica Rothe really wants to do it."

Jessica Rothe, who plays main character "Tree" in both movies in the Happy Death Day series, has even suggested a crossover between the two saying "that it totally needs to be a showdown of Tree versus Millie. And maybe Vince can make a cameo as a scream queen because he gave us scream queens a run for our money. He did a really good job." This comes to us from THR.