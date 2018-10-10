Andrew Bowler's Time Freak features Sophie Turner and Asa Butterfield in a love story that moves across different times in the past and the future. The sci-fi rom-com is Bowler's first feature-length film, and is based off of his Academy Award nominated short film of the same name. The short film was released in 2011 and is inspired by movies like Primer and Back to the Future. The story has been changed around, but the basic time traveling premise remains for the new adaptation, along with a new storyline and characters.

The Time Freak trailer begins with Sophie Turner as Debbie breaking up with Asa Butterfield's Stillman. Stillman is a brokenhearted physics genius who decides to make a time machine after recently being dumped by the love of his life. After constructing the time machine and creating a timeline of their romance and a machine to rewind the past, Stillman takes his best friend, Evan, and they set out to correct every mistake that he made with Debbie. However, things don't go as well as he initially planned, which leaves him to try and make the relationship work again on his own.

Andrew Bowler graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and has been around in the comedy game for quite a while. He has written, directed, and starred in Funny or Die sketches and has written and produced shows for TNT, MTV, TLC, among others. The original Time Freak was produced by Bowler's wife, Gigi Causey. The two financed the movie themselves for $25,000 after they got married, which resulted in the nomination at the 2012 Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. Sundance, Telluride, and Tribeca all rejected the film.

It was announced in April of 2017 that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Asa Butterfield were cast in Time Freak. Skyler Gisondo, Will Peltz, Aubrey Reynolds, and Jillian Joy also star in the film. Filming took place in Salt Lake City, Utah during the month of April. Turner recently wrapped filming on the highly anticipated final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to air during the first half of 2019 on HBO. A concrete release date has not yet been announced by the network, leaving fans to get pretty anxious.

Time Freak hits select theaters on November 9th, and will be available to stream on demand the same day. The original $25,000 that Andrew Bowler and Gigi Causey saved for an apartment has turned out very well for the couple. The short film is widely praised and getting Sophie Turner on board for a feature-length film is huge. Hopefully the movie ends up with the same kind of accolades that the short film was given. You can watch the hilarious trailer for Time Freak below, thanks to the Lionsgate Movie YouTube channel.