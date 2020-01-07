Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is coming to Disney+ next month. It is one of the many exciting new Disney original movies coming to the streaming app in 2020. And this promises to be especially exciting. The family adventure will stream exclusive on Disney+ starting February 7, 2020. Today, Walt Disney Pictures has announced the upcoming release along with the first trailer and poster.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+'s Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is based on the best-selling book of the same name, and follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.

Before making its big premiere on Disney+ next month, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made will screen in the "Kids" section of the Sundance Film Festival later this month. Created especially for the younger independent film fans, the "Kids" section is programmed in cooperation with Utah Film Center, which presents the annual Tumbleweeds Film Festival, Utah's premiere film festival for children and youth.

The Sundance Film Festival hosts screenings in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Mountain Resort, from January 23-February 2, 2020. The Sundance Film Festival is Sundance Institute's flagship public program, widely regarded as the largest American independent film festival and attended by more than 120,000 people and 1,300 accredited press, and powered by more than 2,000 volunteers last year.

Directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar for his "Spotlight" screenplay, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis based on the book by Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., and Tom McCarthy, p.g.a., with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill serving as executive producers. The film stars Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson.

You can check out Timmy and his pet Polar Bear Total in the first poster for Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, which debuted alongside the trailer direct from Walt Disney Studios. It is the latest original Disney movie coming to the Disney+ streaming app over the next couple of months and looks like it will likely start its own franchise or even TV series for the channel.