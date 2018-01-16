Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet is the latest actor to donate his earnings from working with director Woody Allen to charity. Chalamet worked on Allen's upcoming movie, A Rainy Day in New York and has announced that he will donate any money that he makes from the movie to three charities; Time's up, the LGBT center in New York and RAINN, which stands for the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.

Timothee Chalamet joins his fellow A Rainy Day in New York co-stars Griffin Newman and Rebecca Hall, who are both donating their profits from the movie as well. The 22-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram post. While he couldn't specifically talk about his decision to work with Woody Allen due to "contractual obligations," he explains that he wants to be "worthy" of standing alongside those in Hollywood who are fighting for equality and fighting against sexual misconduct. He follows Mark Wahlberg's recent move to give #TimesUp his $1.5 million paycheck from All the Money reshoots. Here's what he had to say.

"I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work with Woody Allen on a film last summer. I'm not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don't want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Woody Allen has a checkered past and has been accused of sexual misconduct. Given the wave of change sweeping Hollywood right now, which was all kicked off by the Harvey Weinstein scandal last fall, actors have been questioned for working with the director. Recently, actors like Timothee Chalamet have used a combination of actions and words to damn the alleged actions of Allen. Chalamet also talked about the year he's had and what led him to work on A Rainy Day in New York.

"This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education. I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire. But I am learning that a good role isn't the only criteria for accepting a job, that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence."

Timothee Chalamet likely has a very promising career ahead of him. He's been an awards season favorite for his work in Call Me By Your Name and is likely going to earn a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his work in the movie. Even though some may call into question his decision to work with Woody Allen, it's clear that he's trying to do what he feels is right moving forward. You can check out Timothee Chalamet's Instagram post for yourself below.