Winona Ryder reprises her Edward Scissorhands role in Cadillac's new Super Bowl ad with Timothée Chalamet as Edward's son, and the commercial will have you wishing it was a trailer for a real movie. In the original movie from director Tim Burton, Ryder played Kim Boggs, a teenage girl who falls in love with a created man with scissor-fingers appropriately named Edward Scissorhands (Johnny Depp). The Super Bowl ad reveals that Kim bore a son to Edward named Edgar, who seems to face a lot of the same struggles as his father.

"This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands. No, not that one," Ryder says in the commercial, portraying an older Kim Boggs.

Timothée Chalamet is a real dead ringer for Edward Scissorhands, and it's not difficult at all to imagine him as Edward's son, Edgar. Getting up in the morning, riding the bus, going to school, and even playing catch with friends are all very difficult for Edgar, given his condition. He works at a local deli, preparing food for customers in the same way his father mastered hedge and ice sculptures.

Life isn't easy for Edgar Scissorhands, and his mom notices that he likes to unwind at the end of the day by pretending to drive with a VR headset. Kim then surprises Edgar with his own all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ, which includes a hands-free super cruise option. This gives Edgar the ability the drive away with his hands off the wheel, and we can see him smiling with an arm hanging out the window as he drives down the road.

"And Edgar drove off into the sunset, but don't worry, he still makes it home in time for dinner... occasionally," Kim says.

Oddly enough, Chalamet could end up playing another iconic character once portrayed by Depp. Alongside Tom Holland, he is rumored to be in the running to play a young Willy Wonka in a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory prequel that's in the works at Warner Bros. Though Gene Wilder played Wonka in the original movie adaptation in 1971, Depp took over the role in Tim Burton's 2005 movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Time will tell if Chalamet will appear in Wonka, but there will be plenty of other upcoming movies where we can expect to see the young actor. He'll be leading Denis Villeneuve's Dune reboot that's set to be released on Oct. 1, 2021. Chalamet is also a part of the ensemble cast of the upcoming Wes Anderson movie The French Dispatch and Adam McKay's Netflix movie Don't Look Up, both of which are also expected to arrive this year.

The Cadillac ad is one of many high-profile spots to be featured in this year's Super Bowl. In another popular ad, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their roles from Wayne's World to promote Uber Eats, while another has John Travolta recreating his Grease dance with his daughter for Scotts and Miracle-Gro. The new Super Bowl ad with Chalamet as Edgar Scissorhands comes to us from Cadillac on YouTube.