Woody Allen alleges that Timothee Chalamet publicly denounced him just so he'd have a shot at winning an Oscar. Allen makes the claims in his new memoir Apropos of Nothing, which was just quietly released this week. The writer/director was having a bit of an issue finding a publisher to put the book out, but later ran into some luck when Arcade Publishing decided that they wanted to release it. The book is a candid and comprehensive personal account of Allen's life as told by him.

Dylan Farrow has alleged for decades that Woody Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. Allen has vehemently denied the claims and has never been charged with a crime. After the #MeToo and Time's Up movements started to gain momentum, Allen's allegations were brought up yet again. At the time, Timothée Chalamet had just finished working with the director on A Rainy Day in New York and had a chance at an Academy Award for his work in Luca Guadagnino's 2017 drama Call Me by Your Name. The young actor then denounced Allen and declared that he would be giving his salary earned on the movie to charity. Allen had this to say about the ordeal.

"All three leads in Rainy Day were excellent and a pleasure to work with. Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for Call Me by Your Name, and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did."

Timothee Chalamet's Oscar nomination was announced on January 23rd, 2018, which is only eight days after he stated that he was giving all of his money from A Rainy Day in New York to Time's Up, The LGBT Center in New York City, and RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network). Though Chalamet was up for the Oscar, he ended up losing out to Gary Oldham, who won for Darkest Hour. So even if what Woody Allen is claiming is true, it didn't really work out all that well for Chalamet.

Timothee Chalamet's A Rainy Day in New York costar Rebecca Hall donated her earnings from the movie to Time's Up too. Selena Gomez, who also starred in the movie reportedly made a big donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that was a lot more than she made from working on the movie. While Woody Allen has many people speaking out against him, there are also plenty of people who stand up for him, like Scarlett Johansson.

Woody Allen concluded his section on Timothee Chalamet by saying, "Anyhow, I didn't regret working with him, and I'm not giving any of my money back." He went on to compliment everybody who was in A Rainy Day in New York, especially Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning. He says, "Selena was adorable. She had all the hard stuff to do, and she knocked it off beautifully," before comparing Fanning to Diane Keaton. You can head over to Arcade Publishing to get your hands on a copy of the memoir.