The Titanic II is back on track to set sail in the relatively near future. The tragedy of the Titanic which, on its maiden voyage in 1912, struck an iceberg and sank, is one of the more well-known tragedies in human history. Despite the tragic nature of the ship's only voyage, Australian businessman Clive Palmer is dedicated to giving people of the modern world the chance to experience what it would have been like to sail on the behemoth of a ship, as he's in the process of faithfully recreating it, with the intention to have it sail the same exact route as the original Titanic did.

This isn't the first we've heard of such plans. Clive Palmer first hatched plans back in 2012 and work on Titanic II began in 2015. Ultimately, things were halted due to a dispute between his company and the Chinese government. But things have been worked out now and construction is back on track. If all continues to go according to plan, Titanic II could make its maiden voyage in 2022, which will mark 100 years since the original Titanic sank. Palmer had this to say in a statement.

"Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort."

When the first Titanic set sail, it was billed as the unsinkable ship. The makers were so confident in that notion that they didn't even outfit the ship with enough lifeboats for all of the passengers, which is why so many people died following the collision with the iceberg. While some could easily accuse this move a distasteful one, as they're essentially going to profit from tragedy in some sense, they won't be making the same mistakes. The new ship will be outfitted with plenty of lifeboats and will have a stronger, welded hull, amongst other improvements.

Should things work out, the Titanic II will offer passengers the closest experience possible to what it would have been like to be on the original vessel. Not only in terms of what the ship looks like, but it will also sail the same route. Here's what Palmer had to say about that element of the endeavor.

"The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits."

It's hard to imagine this would be happening at all were it not for James Cameron's 1997 box office smash, Titanic. The movie remains the second-highest grossing movie ever with $2.18 billion worldwide. No doubt, that movie contributed heavily to the continued fascination with the ship. Blue Star Line intends to set Titanic II on its maiden voyage from Dubai to New York in 2022.