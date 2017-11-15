Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Paramount Pictures, and AMC Theatres today announced that Titanic, winner of 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director, will return to select theaters nationwide for an exclusive one-week engagement in Dolby Cinema at AMC. In celebration of the film's 20-year anniversary, audiences across the U.S. can experience Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox's Titanic in all Dolby Cinema at AMC locations, including 20 locations supporting 3D, beginning December 1, 2017. This marks the first-ever release of Titanic in Dolby Vision in 2D and 3D, a direct result of ongoing partnerships with both James Cameron and Paramount Pictures. Here's what director James Cameron had to say in his statement.

"We mastered a few minutes of Titanic in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I'm excited to share it with audiences across the U.S. This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it's beyond anything you've seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, Titanic has NEVER looked better."

A premium cinema offering for moviegoers, Dolby Cinema begins with the filmmakers' vision-using the full storytelling capabilities that Dolby offers in image and sound production to transform the way movies are made and presented. With state-of-the-art image, sound, and acoustic capabilities, the movie comes alive to deliver cinema in its purest form. The Dolby Vision projection system, which uses state-of-the-art optics and image processing, delivers high dynamic range with enhanced color technology and a contrast ratio that far exceeds that of any other image technology on the market today. Dolby Cinema also includes the award-winning Dolby sound technology Dolby Atmos, which moves audio around the cinema, even overhead, placing the audience deeper inside the film's setting. Here's what Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories

"James Cameron shares our vision for creating the world's best cinematic experiences. Our partnership with James and Paramount Pictures has enabled us to showcase a masterpiece of theater in the most incredible way, leveraging Dolby Vision to breathe new life into one of the most awarded films in the history of cinema. Titanic at Dolby Cinema is truly a can't-miss experience."

The Titanic cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton, Bernard Hill, David Warner and Victor Garber. The movie broke the all-time domestic box office record set 20 years prior by the very first Star Wars movie, becoming the first movie to cross both the $500 million and $600 million domestic plateaus, ending its epic 41-week box office run with $600.7 million. That record stood for another 12 years until director James Cameron released Avatar, which earned $760.5 million domestic in 2009.

Paramount brought the movie back to theaters in 2012 with a Titanic 3D re-release, which brought in $57.8 million in its new theatrical run. It remains to be seen if there will be a new 20th Anniversary edition of Titanic on Blu-ray as well, but hopefully we'll find out more soon. Here's what Elizabeth Frank, EVP Global Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC, had to say in her statement.

"This timeless love story makes the perfect romantic date, or fun night out with friends. Twenty years since it first played in theatres, Titanic in Dolby Cinema at AMC will captivate movie fans like never before."

There was also talk back in 2012 that James Cameron was considering re-shooting Titanic, due to new facts that surfaced about the historic journey. Guests at Dolby Cinema at AMC also enjoy the incredible comfort of the AMC Signature Recliners that pulsate with the action on screen. Moviegoers can purchase tickets to the exclusive engagement beginning November 15, 2017 at 5:30am PST through Dolby Cinema at AMC locations and online at AMCTheaters.com/Titanic, with each Titanic ticket transaction including a free digital movie download of Titanic redeemable at paramountmovies.com while supplies last. Take a look at the new trailer for this Titanic re-release, which includes an introduction from James Cameron himself.