On Monday three people were injured at the Titanic Pigeon Forge Museum in Tennessee. The iceberg feature, grown from a refrigerator, collapsed as visitors walked through the exhibit. The condition of those injured is unknown at this time. The owners said the attraction would be closed, but by Tuesday morning, it reopened, sans iceberg.

Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn, who own the Titanic Museum attraction in Pigeon Forge, wrote in a Facebook post that an accident had occurred at the museum Monday night, leaving three visitors hospitalized. "Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests who were taken to the hospital," the Joslyns wrote.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind. [We] take pride in the quality [of their maintenance and] have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends."

The Pigeon Forge Police Department confirms in a statement that officers responded to the museum just before 8 p.m. "Officers arrived to find that a wall of ice display fell and injured several visitors," the statement reads. "Three people were transported to area hospitals. The extent of the injuries is unknown. Preliminary information indicates that this incident is accidental."

The museum actually looks pretty spectacular, despite the iceberg incident. The website describes it as, "letting "passengers" experience what it was like to walk the hallways, parlors, cabins and Grand Staircase of the Titanic while surrounded by more than 400 artifacts directly from the ship and its passengers. As visitors touch a real iceberg, walk the Grand Staircase and third class hallways, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on the sloping decks, they learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand.

Each guest entering the ship will receive a boarding pass of an actual Titanic passenger or crew. Feel their spirit presence in the galleries where over 400 personal and private artifacts are on display. Many are on display for the first time in the world. This collection is valued at over four and a half million dollars. This is a self-guided tour."

All testimonials from city-clickers to Tennessee locals say it's not to be missed. You can stay the night, have a birthday party there, if you're onto that. The idea that at the end of the tour, there is a scroll where the 'passengers' can see if they survived the voyage seems spooky, too. So cue up Titanic on the tube, brush up on your history a little, and go take that famous photo op with a partner. Don't worry about grabbing a heart necklace, they have those for purchase in the gift shop, and head on down to Pigeon Forge and get lost in the world of the Titanic. Hope everyone's doing ok. This news was reported at People.com.