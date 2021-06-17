HBO Max has revealed the first teaser trailer for Titans season 3. And it sets up an awful lot in a short period of time. Much of the plot for the upcoming season is being kept under wraps but it had already been revealed that villains Scarecrow and Red Hood will be causing trouble for our heroes this time around. Yes, we do get a taste of that but we also, rather intriguingly, may be getting a new take on The Joker as well.

The teaser opens with some intriguing imagery in the dark of night. It is set at a carnival and a Gotham PD officer has been strung up with a big smile on his face. We then hear a Joker-esque cackle, which seems to tease the Batman villain's arrival in this universe. Beyond that, we got a large batch of collected shots showcasing more of what's to come. We get a glimpse of Curran Walters as Red Hood, and what appears to be our new Scarecrow, but only from behind. It all looks to be exceptionally dark and quite grim.

While details are currently a bit slim, Titans season 3 sees "circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats." We are likely to get a longer trailer in the coming weeks, a little closer to the release, that will reveal more. But it is clear that quite a few iconic villains from the pages of DC Comics are on the table this time around. Especially if we truly are getting a new version of the Clown Prince of Crime.

The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Conor Leslie as Donna Troy/Wonder Girl, Curran Walters as Jason Todd/Red Hood, Joshua Orpin as Conner Kent/Superboy, with Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove and Damaris Lewis as Blackfire. Savannah Welch is also making her debut as Barbara Gordon, with Vincent Kartheiser arriving as Dr. Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow. Jay Lycurgo, additionally joins the ensemble this season recurring as Tim Drake.

Titans originally debuted on the DC Universe streaming service. The idea was for DC to have a dedicated hub for fans. But when HBO Max became a huge part of WarnerMedia's business strategy, most all DC movies and TV shows shifted to the platform. As a result,Titans shifted streaming services and DC Universe became a dedicated comic book subscription service. Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn are also shifting to HBO Max for their upcoming seasons.

The show was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers. Titans season 3 returns with its first three new episodes August 12 on the HBO Max streaming app. Be sure to check out the new teaser trailer for yourself.