An all-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in development with Colin and Casey Jost penning the script. Deadline reports that Colin, who's best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, has teamed up with his brother Casey to co-write an untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Paramount Pictures. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker are producing.

No plot details have been revealed about the new movie at this time, though we can presume it will follow Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello in an all-new adventure. The project is said to be a high priority for Paramount following the news of Seth Rogen executive producing a CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie for Nickelodeon Animation Studios. That movie is set to release on Aug. 11, 2023.

There's not much else for us to go on with the Jost brothers' take on the heroes in a half shell, but there could be an emphasis on the comedy elements with Colin Jost involved. He has served as a key writer on SNL since 2005 and currently serves as one of the show's head writers. He has also been a Weekend Update co-anchor since 2014 alongside Michael Che, whose week hasn't been quite so positive.

Colin is also co-writing the movie Worst Man for Universal, which will also co-star the comedian alongside SNL's Pete Davidson. He has also appeared in movies like Tom & Jerry and Coming 2 America and is set to return to Saturday Night Live this year. In 2020, he released his memoir A Very Punchable Face which was re-released in paperback in June.

Casey Jost, meanwhile, works as a writer and producer on the hidden camera series Impractical Jokers. Previously, he'd worked as a writer for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and Characters Welcome. He also had a role in the 2015 comedy Staten Island Summer, which was written by brother Colin, and more recently appeared in Impractical Jokers: The Movie.

We've seen many iterations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles over the years, both on the big and small screens. Paramount first rebooted the franchise with Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes in 2014 with a live-action reimagining of the iconic characters. There were some mixed reactions from fans and critics, but the movie was a big success, spawning the 2016 sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. There have been stalled attempts in more recent years to develop another live-action Turtles movie.

Stemming from the original comic book series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles follows a superhero group of anthropomorphic turtle siblings who've been trained in martial arts by their adoptive father, an anthropomorphic rat named Splinter. The quartet consists of Leonardo with the swords, Raphael with the pair of sai, Michelangelo with the nunchucks, and Donatello with the bo staff. Typically opposing them is the villainous Shredder, the leader of an evil organization known as the Foot Clan.

A release date for Paramount's untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie hasn't yet been announced. Meanwhile, the CG-animated reboot from Seth Rogen is scheduled to be released on Aug. 11, 2023. This news was first reported by Deadline.