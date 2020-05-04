The ultimate stay-at-home pizza party is happening soon as original April O'Neil actress Judith Hoag is hosting a virtual reunion on Zoom to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie. Recently, co-creator Kevin Eastman hosted an online watch party of his own in commemoration of the beloved movie, letting fans come together to enjoy TMNT while remaining socially distant. Now, as revealed in the announcement video below, Hoag is next giving fans a chance to celebrate the original movie alongside the cast and crew for a special online reunion.

In the video, Judith Hoag explains how the TMNT crew had some great things planned for the 30th anniversary of the original movie's release in 1990. Of course, those plans changed once social distancing and staying at home in the interest of public safety became much more important in recent months. "It would be great to have a virtual pizza party, with you guys, our fans, and with us, the original, official, cast and crew from the 1990 movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Hoag says. This suggests she'll be joined by other key players from the classic movie, though no other names are officially confirmed in the video.

"On May 23rd, we will be gathering, virtually, to hang out with you guys, share some stories, share some stuff, and get a chance to honor the people who made this all possible - which is you," Hoag states, referring to TMNT fans as the most "devoted, incredible, talented, creative, never gonna grow up, fly your freak flag fans that any movie has ever had." Promising plenty of other announcements to come before the virtual pizza party takes place, Hoag also says for fans to stay tuned for more information, but to go ahead and mark down Saturday, May 23rd on the calendar for the special event.

Inspired by the comic books and cartoon series of the same name, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was released in theaters on March 30th, 1990. In addition to starring Hoag as April O'Neil, the movie also starred Elias Koteas as hockey-playing vigilante Casey Jones and James Saito as The Shredder, with the four turtles' voices provided by Brian Tochi, Corey Feldman, Josh Pais, and Robbie Rist. As a huge hit with TMNT fans and a tremendous success at the box office, the movie spawned two sequels with multiple reboots to follow in subsequent years. Still, for many longtime fans, the 1990 movie remains the best of them all.

May 23rd also happens to be World Turtle Day, making the date for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles virtual pizza party all the more appropriate. With Hoag and others involved in the movie to be present in the Zoom party as well, this seems to be the perfect way to host such a reunion given the current state of the world. We can also expect to hear plenty of behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the movie during the festivities at the watch party, and longtime fans may end up learning something new.

The kind of pizza you order for the special occasion will be up to you, just don't forget the soda and the napkins. The announcement video for the virtual pizza party comes to us from TMNT Movie 1990 on YouTube.