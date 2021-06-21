The Pentagon report on UFOs will be game-changing. For the first time ever, there will be an official statement regarding the U.S. Government's stance on the mysterious objects seen in U.S. airspace. As the U.S. government prepares to release the declassified report later this month, TMZ talks to the driving forces who made this officially sanctioned intelligence a reality. The all-new one-hour special TMZ Investigates UFOs: The Pentagon Proof airs Tuesday, June 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

TMZ will walk viewers through UFO footage, including a never-before-seen video of UFOs from the deck of a USS naval ship, and speak with some of the people who experienced it firsthand. Interviews will feature senators, military pilots, a Harvard scientist, former Pentagon officials and the two people who pushed the government to release information it has held secret for more than 70 years.

"Interest in UFOs and extra-terrestrial life are at an all-time high," said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, of FOX Entertainment. "They are history's great unknown, and this special, led by Harvey and his team, will be a deep and far-reaching examination of the most up-to-date findings and evidence to try to answer one of the most vexing questions ever: 'Are we not alone?'"

"The Pentagon's report will be as important for what it doesn't answer as what it does," said executive producer Harvey Levin. "The show is a process of elimination of sorts, taking theories off the table and seeing what we're left with will undoubtedly be pretty amazing."

The special will cut through any suspicions that could arise following the Pentagon's UFO report, focusing on a massive government cover-up and the retaliation that pilots, scientists, Pentagon officials and others suffered by pressing for the truth. With proof of governmental cover-ups of evidence thus far, the investigation asks if it tells the real story, and if it doesn't, where to go from there to get to the bottom of those critical, unanswered questions.

TMZ Investigates UFOs: The Pentagon Proof is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures. Harvey Levin and Ryan Regan serve as executive producers and Jess Fusco serves as co-executive producer.