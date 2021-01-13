All great stories come to an end. Such is the case with Lara Jean's tale of love. Netflix has released the first trailer for To All The Boys: Always and Forever, which will conclude the teen rom-com trilogy. The third installment will pick up in the aftermath of last year's P.S. I Still Love You, which saw Lana Condor's Lara and Noah Centineo's Peter conclude the sequel on a happy note. But will they live happily ever after? That is the question at the center of this trailer.

The trailer kicks off with Lara Jean calling Peter from Korea as she's spending some time with her family on a spring break vacation. She then reminisces about the events that led up to a key moment in her life; Peter asking her to prom. They are both planning to go away to college together after graduation and all seems well. But a senior class trip to New York City leaves Lara questioning everything, with the threat of a long-distance relationship throwing a wrench in the spokes of her happy future with Peter. Not to mention that their whole plan relies on them both getting into Stanford, a notoriously difficult college to get into.

Lara Jean and Peter firmly became a couple in P.S. I Still Love You after merely pretending to be one in the first movie. Things got tricky when John Ambrose, another recipient of one of her old love letters, entered the fold once again. In the end, Lara and Peter held strong. To All The Boys: Always and Forever centers on Lara Jean Covey as she prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. A pair of life-changing trips leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends and Peter will look like after graduation.

The cast also includes Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Anna Cathcart (Odd Squad), Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why), Madeleine Arthur (Color Out of Space), Sarayu Blue (The Unicorn) and John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding). Michael Fimognari is once again in the director's chair, working from a screenplay by Katie Lovejoy. It is based on the novel by Jenny Han, who wrote the trilogy of books that have inspired the successful series of adaptations by Netflix. Matt Kaplan is on board as a producer.

This is just one of many, many original movies that the streaming service has coming down the pipeline in 2021. Even though much of Hollywood is hoping things will return to normal at the box office, Netflix has doubled down on people staying at home. They will release more than 70 movies this year, with at least one new movie arriving each week. Also on the rom-com front, The Kissing Booth 3 will conclude that popular trilogy as well. To All The Boys: Always and Forever arrives February 12 on the Netflix streaming service. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.