Get ready, romcom fans, as To All the Boys I've Loved Before 2 officially has a release date and a title. Not only that, but Netflix has confirmed that a third movie in the series is not only happening, but it's already filming. So, in an exceedingly rare move, we're getting a full-on romantic comedy trilogy, and the first sequel will be here in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

The announcement came from the movie's official Instagram account with a video featuring the cast. They are seen holding up cards that read, "You guys have been so supportive, and loving, and patient. So let's just say, our movie is coming soon!" At that point it was revealed that To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will arrive on Netflix next year, with To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean, already well underway. The post was shared with the following caption.

"#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12! And a third film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever Lara Jean, is already in production!!!"

Netflix also shared the news via its official See What's Next Twitter account. The titles don't come as a huge surprise, given that they're the exact same titles as the books for which the movies are based on. But the release date is certainly important, given how popular the first movie was. It also shows a great vote of confidence by Netflix to already have the third installment in production months ahead of the sequel's release. Yet, they have the money and it's smart to go with the hot hand.

While Netflix historically doesn't share much in the way of streaming numbers, it doesn't appear to get much better than To All the Boys I've Loved Before. The movie, released last year, was a major hit with critics and viewers alike, currently boasting an impressive 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The company also revealed that roughly half of the viewers who streamed the first movie watched it more than once, which is telling.

The romcom, now franchise, is based on the trilogy of YA novels written by Jenny Han. The first movie centered on Lara Jean Song Covey's love life, which spirals of control when the love letters for every boy she's ever loved are mysteriously mailed out. stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are set to reprise their roles in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, as well as the currently filming third entry. Sofia Alvarez is returning to pen the screenplay for at least the first sequel. Presumably, Netflix wants to keep the creative team intact. Susan Johnson directed the original. It hasn't yet been made clear if she's back in the director's chair for either of the two follow-ups. Be sure to check out the announcement video from the official To All the Boys I've Loved Before Instagram account below.

#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12!



And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!! pic.twitter.com/EPfUYbOaKl — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 15, 2019