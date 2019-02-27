Atticus Finch returns to movie theaters to inspire a new generation in To Kill a Mockingbird, part of the TCM Big Screen Classics Series. The greatest movie hero of all time doesn't wear a cape, carry a gun or crack a whip, he's Atticus Finch, the soft-spoken Southern lawyer at the center of To Kill a Mockingbird.

Named the screen's greatest hero by the American Film Institute, Atticus is played by Gregory Peck in director Robert Mulligan's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird. The unforgettable film returns to the big screen for two days only, on March 24 and 27, as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series, featuring newly produced commentary from TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz.

Told through the eyes of Atticus Finch's young daughter, Scout (Mary Badham), the black-and-white film explores how the small-town idyll of the Finches' Southern town is shattered when educated, affluent Atticus defends a poor black man (Brock Peters) accused of rape. Nominated for eight Academy Awards, To Kill a Mockingbird won three Oscars, including Best Actor (Peck) and Best Adapted Screenplay for Horton Foote's nostalgic, moving cinematic version of the seminal novel.

Related: Universal Pictures Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Restoration of 13 Classic Films

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Universal Pictures will present this epic two night only event Sunday, March 24, 2019 - 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. (local time), then on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 - 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. (local time).

Tickets for To Kill a Mockingbird can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 600 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The lineup for the 2019 "TCM Big Screen Classics" includes:

• To Kill a Mockingbird - 3/24 & 27

- 3/24 & 27 • Ben-Hur - 4/14 & 17

• True Grit - 5/5 & 8

• Steel Magnolias - 5/19, 21 & 22

• Field of Dreams - 6/16 & 18

• Glory - 7/21 & 24

• Hello, Dolly! - 8/11 & 14

• Lawrence of Arabia - 9/1 & 4

• The Shawshank Redemption - 9/22, 24 & 25

• Alien - 10/13, 15 & 16

• The Godfather Part II - 11/10, 12 & 13

• When Harry Met Sally - 12/1 & 3

From the Golden Age of Hollywood to groundbreaking movies from the seventies, eighties and nineties, the TCM Big Screen Classics series combines each film with little-known facts and insight provided by TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz. In addition, every film is presented in its original aspect ratio, offering audiences the chance to see these movies on the big screen just as they were originally enjoyed.