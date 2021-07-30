While it seems that Tobey Maguire is all over the place at the moment thanks to rumors of his possible inclusion in a Spider-Man multiverse in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Maguire hasn't actually appeared on screen in a movie since Pawn Sacrifice in 2014, if you discount his voice over work on Boss Baby in 2017. Now though, Spider-Man rumors aside, it looks like he is returning to the big screen after signing on for the star-studded movie Babylon, which he also acts as executive producer on.

There is currently little information about the Damien Chazelle directed movie, but Maguire will be joined by fellow actors Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin and Spike Jones, who join the huge cast list of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton among others. The movie will tell the story of Hollywood's transition from the silent movie era into talkies during the 1920s, and it is believed that the film will see the cast playing some historical figures of the era thanks to Maguire being listed at one point as playing movie producer Irving Thalberg on IMDB a few months back. The movie is set to start shooting later this month and be released in January 2023.

However, while Babylon is listed as Maguire's next confirmed movie appearance, there are still many who believe he will be seen before that in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and fellow former webbed wonder Andrew Garfield. It is known that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina's former villains Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively are due to feature in the movie, so even with no official word from Sony or Disney, and a denial from Holland - who is probably not the most reliable source for truth and lies about his Marvel movies - fans still have high expectations that we are about to see a mega Spider-Man mash-up come December.

If it turns out Maguire doesn't make an appearance in the highly anticipated Marvel movie at the end of the year, it is hard to believe it will have been almost a decade since his last appearance when Babylon is released. Other than after his first movie appearance back in 1989 in The Wizard, Maguire has never been more than a couple of years away from his next movie, and had been seen in at least one movie almost every year between 1997 and 2014. I'm sure fans will be happy to see him back on the big screen whenever that happens to be.

Away from the movies, and possibly partly the reason for his recent absence, Tobey Macguire saw his marriage to Jennifer Meyer of nine years ended in 2016, with Meyer filing for a divorce in 2020. While this would surely have some effect on Macguire's life, perhaps taking some time out was something that he needed to help get through what must have been a testing and uncertain time for him as they couple worked things through to their conclusion. Whatever the reason, we can expect to see Maguire back in Babylon in January 2023 if not before.