Ahead of his rumored return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home this year, Marvel fans are celebrating the original live-action Spidey actor Tobey Maguire in honor of his 46th birthday. Based on his time spent in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movie trilogy, Maguire has long been a favorite for many fans in the Marvel community. He has since moved on to starring in many other projects, but he'll still always be Spider-Man to most of us.

Given how popular Maguire's take on the role of Peter Parker was at the time, there is tremendous excitement from fans anticipating his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This return to the role has not been officially confirmed by Sony Pictures, but the rumors have persisted for several months. At this point, it would seem more surprising if Maguire doesn't appear in the movie, considering all of the chatter and anticipation we're seeing from fans.

On Twitter, Maguire is currently trending as fans post about the actor to wish him a happy birthday. With Maguire's name floating around, many Marvel fans are also speculating about his rumored return in No Way Home. The result is thousands of fans speaking about the actor on his special day, with some referring to him as a favorite superhero actor while others go on to express their hope for his return in the upcoming movie.

"Happy birthday to Tobey Maguire!" another fan posted. "I'd like to thank you for giving life to my favorite superhero of all time and introducing millions of people to Spider-Man, I highly appreciate your take on the character. I hope to see you in the suit again real soon."

"Happy birthday to the man that changed my life," says another fan. "To the man that introduced me to Spider-Man. Thank you Tobey Maguire for contributing to this amazing character and for all the hard work and dedication you and Sam put into this character. Happy birthday, Legend."

Anticipating his No Way Home appearance, another fan said, "Happy 46th Birthday to Tobey Maguire :) As you all know he is My Favourite Spider-Man. And i hope we see you in Spider-Man: No Way Home!!"

Some fans have also noticed the social channels for Sony Pictures wishing Maguire a happy birthday, further fueling the speculation of his Spider-Man return this year. As one fan writes, "Sony Pictures accounts have been saying happy birthday to Tobey Maguire, but they haven't done so in past years. What does this mean?"

Another fan speculates: "They've never ever wished Tobey Maguire happy birthdays prior and only consistently do so with Tom Holland so feels coincidental that they did so in the year that [Spider-Man: No Way Home] comes out (supposing it's not gonna be delayed)."

And talking directly to Maguire, one fan who's confident about the cameo adds, "Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire, I know you're in Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Andrew Garfield is also rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home with the idea of launching a live-action Spider-Verse in the MCU. In any case, we'll find out soon enough if Maguire will appear in the movie when it is released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. You can see what other fans are saying about Maguire in honor of his 46th birthday on Twitter.

