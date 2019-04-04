Tobey Maguire hasn't played a superhero since hanging up the tights in 2007, but the Spider-Man star just might fight crime on the big screen once again. In a recent interview, the actor touched on whether or not we might ever see him playing another superhero. "I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mindset," Maguire responded when asked directly if he would ever do another superhero movie. "I'll just do whatever. Whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box."

Perhaps Maguire's most well-known role is as Peter Parker in director Sam Raimi's series of Spider-Man movies, beginning with the first installment in 2002. Co-starring with Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, Maguire's portrayal of Spider-Man lasted for three movies, and Maguire's performance is still fondly remembered by fans of the superhero. He last played the role in 2007's Spider-Man 3, which was the most financially successful installment of the trilogy despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. Considering these accolades, and how other actors like Ben Affleck and Ryan Reynolds have played multiple superheroes, it's certainly possible Maguire could soon get the offer to take on another Marvel or DC character.

Because of Spider-Man 3's success, Sony had begun planning to release another sequel in 2011, along with a Venom spinoff with Topher Grace reprising the role from the movie. Maguire and Dunst were set to reprise their roles, with John Malkovich, Anne Hathaway, and Bruce Campbell playing new main characters. Unfortunately, Sam Raimi was unhappy with the creative direction of the sequel, leading to disagreements between the director and the studio. Things came to a head when Raimi officially withdrew from the project, with Maguire following suit. As they were now losing both Maguire and Raimi, Sony opted to reboot the franchise instead. This came in the form of The Amazing Spider-Man hitting theaters in 2012, just one year past their initial planned release date for Spider-Man 4.

Spider-Man 4 falling through led to Maguire's departure from the role. Sony had quickly put a reboot into production, recasting the role with Andrew Garfield for The Amazing Spider-Man. After getting a sequel, the Spider-Man movies were rebooted once more with Spider-Man: Homecoming, with Tom Holland taking over the role of the titular web-slinger. Maguire also noted he hasn't seen every Spider-Man movie, but he does enjoy the work of the two actors to come after him. "I haven't seen all of them. What I've seen, I've appreciated," Maguire says about the other Spider-Man movies. "I like both of the actors a ton. I think they're both super talented. I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices."

As of now, Maguire isn't attached to any upcoming superhero movie projects. Given how many of these movies are made these days, it seems like just a matter of time before another opportunity arises for Maguire to once again fight crime... or even play a supervillain! In the meantime, the actor has focused more on producing in recent years, and it's unclear when we'll see him back on the big screen. This information comes to us from THR.