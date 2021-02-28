Tom & Jerry wins this weekend's box office battle after earning $13.7 million. The latest release from Warner Bros. has scored the second-highest grossing debut of the pandemic. It was estimated that the family movie would bring in just over $12 million, but it was able to exceed expectations. Wonder Woman 1984 still holds the record for best pandemic debut at $16.4 million. Both movies are from Warner Bros. and were released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Globally, Tom & Jerry was able to take in $38 million.

Warner Bros. is attributing some of the Tom and Jerry success to families from around the country renting out movie theaters for private screenings. According to the studio, this weekend saw over $10K in private theater screenings of the animated live-action hybrid. The box office numbers for all movies are expected to get better in the coming months, thanks to the vaccine. As of this writing, just under 50% of all North American movie theaters are open, but more will be opening in the coming weeks.

The Croods: A New Age came in number two at the box office this weekend with $1.2 million. The animated family movie has been a steady earner at the box office since debuting 14 weeks ago. To date, the movie has earned $156.1 million globally. The Little Things came in at number three after bringing in $925K. As of this writing, the movie has earned just over $23 million globally. Wonder Woman 1984 remained at number four this weekend with $710K.

The Marksman was able to stay at number five this weekend after taking in $700K. The Liam Neeson-starring thriller has earned just shy of $16 million globally in its seven weeks in movie theaters. Judas and the Black Messiah took the sixth spot after bringing in $500K. The movie has been praised by critics and earned Daniel Kaluuya nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Monster Hunter took the seventh spot this weekend with $460K, while Robin Wright's feature-length directorial debut, Land took the eighth spot with $355K. Wright's debut takes place after a woman has a near-death experience in the wilderness. She then tries to be comfortable living again. Tom Hanks' News of the World came in at number nine this weekend after earning $200K. The movie is also currently streaming. Finally, The War with Grandpa has the tenth spot with $137K. The Robert De Niro comedy has been in theaters for 21 weeks and is currently available on Blu-ray. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.