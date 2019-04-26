Chloë Grace Moretz is reportedly finalizing her casting for a lead role in the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie. A modern take on the classic cartoon series of the same name, the movie will consist of animation and live-action, as the titular cat and mouse will be animated while the human characters will not. Shaft helmer Tim Story will be directing, in addition to producing with Sharla Sumpter Bridgett. Writing credits don't seem to yet be finalized, but screenwriters Kevin Costello (Brigsby Bear), Katie Silberman (Booksmart), and April Prosser (The Last Summer) have all reportedly contributed to the story. An official release date has been set for April 16, 2021.

Known for being mortal enemies, Tom and Jerry will be facing a twist to their classic story in the upcoming movie. While clearly not friends, the two will be forced to set aside their differences to take on a common enemy. Hotel employee Kayla, the character Moretz is in talks to play, is tasked with ridding the mouse Jerry from the prestigious establishment for the sake of a glam wedding. She enlists the services of Tom, an alley cat, to help her get rid of Jerry, which obviously won't go too well knowing the history between these characters. As it turns out, Kayla's boss at the hotel isn't too fond of either Tom or Jerry, leading to the enemies coming together as partners.

Chloe Moretz began her acting career in the horror genre, debuting in 2005's The Amityville Horror as a small child. Recent roles have returned her to the genre, as she appeared in last year's reboot of Dario Argento's horror classic Suspiria. More recently, Moretz starred in the thriller movie Greta, portraying a young woman targeted by an obsessive stalker. Appearing in a Tom and Jerry movie will move her back further away from these more horrific roles, and it will be swell for fans of the actress to see her in some more family-friendly movie roles as well.

Tom and Jerry isn't the only live-action and animation hybrid movie in the works from Warner Animation Group. The company is currently developing Space Jam 2 as well, featuring NBA legend LeBron James in the starring role. Sonequa Martin-Green of Star Trek: Discovery has also been cast to play James' wife in the movie. As Michael Jordan did in the original movie, the sequel will feature James teaming up with Bugs Bunny, Lola, and other Looney Tunes fan favorite characters for a high-stakes basketball game. James is also producing, along with Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter. Space Jam 2 has been given a tentative release date of July 16, 2021.

This year, Moretz will appearing in at least two other animated projects. She provides the voice of Snow White in Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs and Wednesday Addams in a new adaptation of The Addams Family. Whether it's animation, live-action, or a hybrid of both, Moretz is apparently keeping herself very busy. This information comes to us from Collider.