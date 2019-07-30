The ensemble cast of the upcoming Tom and Jerrymovie continues to grow, as Ken Jeong and Rob Delaney have officially signed on. Jeong is very well-known for appearing in comedic roles on Community and the Hangover movie series, but is a real-life physician as well. He will be playing a character named Jackie in the movie.

As for Rob Delaney, the actor is probably best known for playing Peter in Deadpool 2 and can again be seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw when it hits theaters this weekend. In Tom and Jerry, Delaney will reportedly be portraying DuBros. Also reported was the additions of Jordan Bolger (The 100) as Cameron and Pallavi Sharda (Lion) as Preeda.

Ken Jeong, Tom Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda join several other famous faces already announced as part of the cast for the Warner Bros. project. Chloe Grace Moretz (Suspiria) has previously been confirmed to star in the lead role of Kayla. Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live) and Michael Pena (Ant-Man) have also signed on for the movie. Tim Story is directing the live-action/animation hybrid, using a script by Katie Silberman, April Prosser, and Kevin Costello. Story is also executive producing along with Adam Goodman, and Chris DeFaria is on board as a producer.

In the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie, the animated versions of the cat and mouse will be brought into the real world, blending animation with live-action. The premise sees them getting kicked out of their home, moving into an upscale New York hotel. A "scrappy hustler" named Kayla (Moretz) gets a job there and is tasked by her mean boss Terrance (Pena) to evict Jerry before a high class wedding at the hotel. Her solution is to apparently hire the piano playing Tom to get rid of the mouse, but as we've always seen on the long-running cartoon series, that never really seems to turn out too well.

Tom and Jerry is just the latest of many cartoon shows to be given the live-action treatment for the big screen. Disney in particular has been pursuing these kinds of projects rather heavily in recent years, seemingly rushing out live-action or photorealistic remakes of many of their animated classics. We've seen it happen with other famous cartoon shows as well, which includes the Scooby-Doo movie and its sequel. While these kinds of projects can be very successful, there's still always the risk of making something like Garfield: The Movie, which a dying Bill Murray labeled as his biggest regret in his infamous Zombieland death scene.

Hopefully, Tom and Jerry will be as fun as it has the potential to be. Given the names involved, the project seems to be promising, and bringing in the animated versions of the characters rather than reimagining them can only be a good thing. As long as the spirit of the original animated series is there, fans of the duo should be happy. The movie is set to be released on April 16, 2021. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.