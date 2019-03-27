Warner Bros. reportedly wants Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage to star in their upcoming Tom and Jerry movie. It's believed that the CGI and live-action hybrid will begin production this summer and Dinklage will certainly have some more time on his hands now that his hit HBO series is finished. However, he will more than likely have to do some press for Game of Thrones Season 8 throughout the summer, which could impede on the Tom & Jerry production.

It was previously revealed that Warner Bros. was eying Olivia Cooke for a starring role and they reportedly already met with Zoey Deutch. It is believed that the actresses are up for the part of Kayla, "who teams up with Tom to stop the pesky Jerry from ruining an important event for herself." Peter Dinklage is reportedly wanted for the role of Terrance, who is the antagonist, and Kayla's boss in the Tom & Jerry movie. This information has yet to be confirmed, but it would make sense that the casting process is happening at this moment to prepare for a summer shoot.

As for what the Tom & Jerry movie will be about, it will reportedly center on Jerry living within the walls of a house in New England with an elderly couple. The mouse has a good relationship with the couple, which has been described as "comical." However, things take a turn when the couple passes away and a young family moves in and takes over the house. Jerry is determined to scare them away and in an effort to stop the house mouse, they adopt a cat named Tom to take care of the problem. We can see where things are going to go after that, but it appears the two are going to have to team up against an outside threat when all is said and done.

Fantastic Four director Tim Story is on board to helm the Tom & Jerry movie after finishing work on the latest Shaft project. Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano, along with Kevin Costello wrote the screenplay for the upcoming movie. While no production start date has been revealed, it is believed that it will start sometime in June at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, England. From there, the Tom & Jerry movie is expected to wrap production by September.

Tom & Jerry is expected to hit theaters on April 16th, 2021. This should give Tim Story and his crew plenty of time to shoot the live-action element this summer while spending quite a bit of time to perfect the CGI for the project. Let's just hope that they keep the iconic designs of the characters the same and don't go with the Sonic the Hedgehog look. Sonic has been taking some pretty intense heat for messing with his look and one could see fans doing the same for the Tom & Jerry movie too. The casting news was first reported by That Hashtag Show.