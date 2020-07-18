The Tom and Jerry movie logo gives us our first look at the beloved characters in 2020. Fans of the animated duo have been waiting a long time to see a return to the big screen. They were last seen in 1992's Tom & Jerry: The Movie, which wasn't received so well, due to the characters having voices and a weak storyline. Warner Bros. has had various Tom & Jerry big screen projects in development since 2009, but it wasn't until 2015 that this particular project started to come together, and even then, it went through a number of changes.

The Tom & Jerry logo looks pretty modern, but the main characters look very much like they always have. They actually look a lot like they did back in the day, which should make some fans pretty happy who were worried about a possible CGI makeover. Unlike the 1992 movie, the characters will not have voices and they will be shown with real-life actors, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The Tom & Jerry movie is directed by Tim Story from a screenplay written by Craig Wright, Katie Silberman, April Prosser, and Kevin Costello. Tom and Jerry are the main stars here, but the movie also features the real-life talents of Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, and Rob Delaney. Pena recently spoke about his time on the set and the collaboration process. You can read what he had to say below.

"Oh, man, that was so cool. Sometimes, you show up on these movies, and the actor is still trying to find it. I don't know if they're not prepared or whatever, but it happens every so often. But, Chloe Moretz was so on the money... She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with. And Tim Story is just a stud. There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he's a big movie director."

"He's meant to be doing big movies. It didn't seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him. You always want to perform for your director, because he's your first audience, and he was really easy to perform for. There's a certain freedom that you want, especially for that kind of family movie. And sometimes, you don't want that freedom. You want there to be a little bit of an edge and a little bit of tension. You can definitely sense that on some films."

In the movie, Michael Pena and Chloe Grace Moretz's characters work in a hotel together, which Jerry later moves into. From there, they hire on Tom to get rid of Jerry, which leads to utter chaos in and around the hotel. In other words, this sounds like a classic Tom & Jerry story with a live-action twist for the big screen. Hopefully it will be able to open in theaters to meet its release date early next year.

Tom and Jerry was originally scheduled to be released on April 16th, 2021 and then it was moved up to December 23rd, 2020. But due to current events, the movie was moved to March 5th, 2021, which is where it is currently still scheduled. A lot can change between now and then, so we'll have to wait and see if Tom & Jerry makes it into theaters or ends up as a straight to VOD release, like Scoob! and Trolls World Tour. You can check out the new logo and character designs above, thanks to the Eskoosme Twitter account.