Tom and Jerry: The Movie trailer is all set to premiere this week. Fans of the animated cat and mouse duo have been waiting a long time to see how they interact with the outside world and luckily, we don't have to wait too much longer. The movie is a live-action/animation hybrid from director Tim Story and it stars Chloe Grace Moretz as Kayla and Michael Peña as Terrance. Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure "stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day."

Tom & Jerry have been spotted in a chase around the world and just stopped down in London. Follow along to see where they travel to next and watch the new trailer for #TomAndJerryMovie tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/GBSwreRp4K — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) November 16, 2020

Various outlets in the U.K. have announced that the Tom and Jerry trailer will drop tomorrow, November 17th. No time was mentioned, but we should have the first footage from the movie by tomorrow morning at some point, possibly early if the trailer launches in the U.K. first. In the announcements, we can see both Tom and Jerry as they hang out on the Tower Bridge in London, England. As of this writing, the movie is set to open in theaters on March 5th, 2021. That could all change at any moment, but for now, Warner Bros. seems confident with the early 2021 release date.

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of 'the wedding of the century,' forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's Tom and Jerry. The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

Michael Peña recently spoke about working with director Tim Story on the movie. "Tim Story is just a stud," says Peña. "There are some directors who are good indie directors or good dramatic directors, but he's a big movie director. He's meant to be doing big movies. It didn't seem like work when we were on set with the guy. He just wants fun, and fun is what we gave him." From the sound of things, Peña and crew had a great time working on the movie. The actor also praised his co-star, Chloe Grace Moretz, stating, "[she] was so on the money... She knew the script, and she was just awesome to go back and forth with."

The upcoming Tom and Jerry movie is expected to introduce the duo to a whole new generation. In addition to Chloe Grace Moretz and Michael Peña, the movie also stars Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The movie is directed by Tim Story from a story written by Kevin Costello, which is based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera Chris DeFaria is on board as a producer. The Tom and Jerry trailer news was first reported by the Heat and Heatworld Twitter account.