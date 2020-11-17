Legendary animated double-act Tom and Jerry are taking their cat-and-mouse game to the big screen in live action form, and we now have our first look at the movie courtesy of a new trailer, several posters, and even a few images, each giving us a good idea of what to expect when the duo bring their escapades to theaters next year.

Tom and Jerry features one of the most beloved rivalries in history, now reignited thanks to Jerry moving into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century". The arrival of Jerry forces the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, and the ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of animation and live action, Tom and Jerry's new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable... work together to save the day.

Tom and Jerry looks to be maintaining the original look of the cherished characters as best it can while sliding them over a live action backdrop. While you no doubt have strong feelings about Tom and Jerry being brought into live action in the first place, they at least remain perfectly recognizable, with the movie avoiding any sort of Sonic the Hedgehog-type backlash. The trailer puts a lot of focus on the human characters, but still manages to tease some classic Tom and Jerry run-ins featuring Jerry once again hurting Tom as much as he can without killing him.

Tom and Jerry is directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Think Like a Man, Barbershop) and stars a host of talented comedic actors such as Chloë Grace Moretz (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The Addams Family), Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez, American Hustle, Ant-Man), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Colin Jost (How to be Single, Saturday Night Live), and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover, Transformers: Dark of the Moon).

Produced by Chris DeFaria (The LEGO Movie 2, Ready Player One, Gravity), Tom and Jerry has been written by Kevin Costello and is of course based on beloved characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Serving as executive producers are Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate. The creative filmmaking team includes director of photography Alan Stewart, production designer James Hambidge, editor Peter S. Elliot, and costume designer Alison McCosh. The music is composed by Christopher Lennertz.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, Tom and Jerry is due to be released on March 5, 2021. The live action take will make it the first theatrically released movie to feature the Tom and Jerry characters in almost 30 years, with the last instance being the critically mauled Tom and Jerry: The Movie which was released back in 1992. Hopefully this attempt to bring Tom and Jerry to the bring screen will fare better. This comes to us courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.