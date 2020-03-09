Tom Brady may not be officially retired from the NFL, at least not yet, but he's already making big career moves off the field. The New England Patriots quarterback and future hall of famer has set up a new production company, 199 Productions. This will bring Brady to Hollywood in a big way. Case in point, his first project will be teaming him with Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame for a 3D documentary called Unseen Football.

According to a new report, Tom Brady and the Russo brothers have partnered for Unseen Football. The movie is described as a "fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football." Brady's 199 Productions will produce the documentary alongside the Russo's AGBO Films. Brady had this to say about it in a statement.

"I'm excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry. I'm humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy."

Anthony and Joe Russo are amongst the biggest names in Hollywood right now. The directing duo made four Marvel movies including Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. So the fact that they're teaming up with Tom Brady speaks volumes. The Russos had this to say in a statement.

"Tom is one of the most successful, iconic and inspiring sports figures in history. We want to bring his story, and the story of the game he loves, to the big screen in a way that gives audiences an experience of football that they've never had before. As passionate fans of Tom, and the game, we're thrilled to partner with and him and his amazing team on this special project."

Gotham Chopra is set to direct Unseen Football. Chopra previously worked with Tom Brady on the documentary Tom vs. Time, which covered the quarterback's training and prep which has allowed him to play at an elite level in the NFL well into his 40s. 199 Productions takes its name from the number that Brady was drafted during the 2000 NFL Draft, not being taken until the second-to-last round.

The big question in the NFL right now is Tom Brady's status. He's a free agent and can sign with another team, or he may re-up with the Patriots, where he's spent his entire career. Regardless of what happens on that front, the 42-year-old is looking toward a possible future in showbusiness. This news comes to us via Deadline.