Tom Cruise is getting a lot of love online from fans for his birthday, even if some of us can't seem to believe that the actor is now just one year shy of 60 years old. Tom Cruise, who still insists on doing his own dangerous stunts in Mission: Impossible movies, officially turned 59 on Saturday. His name has since begun trending on Twitter with fans from around the world celebrating the action star, who looks like he's barely aged a day since Top Gun.

"Happy birthday Tom Cruise! You're a proof that 59 is fierce and fabulous," writes one fan, attaching a handful of photos.

Happy birthday Tom Cruise 🎂 ! You're a proof that 59 is fierce and fabulous 😄 #TomCruisepic.twitter.com/2I0Ka27Qlo — Rishika (@iwilldriveumad) July 3, 2021

Another tweet reads: "Trying to decide which #TomCruise film to watch later. It has to be done. Happy Birthday @TomCruise. Not long to go until Top Gun: Maverick of course."

Trying to decide which #TomCruise film to watch later. It has to be done. Happy Birthday @TomCruise Not long to go until @TopGunMovie#Maverick of course 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cVfa6icplv — Kevin Hughes (@Popprince) July 3, 2021

"To the one & only Maverick @TomCruise , your Mission is to have a Happy Birthday," says another fan. "No Dream Is Ever Just A Dream. Thank You for all the Great Movies over the years."

And another fan writes, "The man with great Dignity The man without any Fear The man who is the greatest action hero there's no any comparison with anyone... Wish him very Happy Birthday."

The man with great Dignity

The man without any Fear

The man who is the greatest action hero there’s no any comparison with anyone… Wish him very Happy Birthday 🎊🎉🎈 #TomCruise#HappyBirthdayTomCruisepic.twitter.com/qVLPP5iL84 — N I S H A R (@NISHARxA) July 3, 2021

He'll be 60 next year, but Cruise is far from finished playing the lead role in blockbuster action movies. We last saw Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 2018, which featured his sixth adventure as super spy Ethan Hunt. He is currently working on the sequel, Mission: Impossible 7, which is due to release next year. An eighth Mission: Impossible movie is also in development, and that's expected to arrive in 2023.

Cruise is also known for his penchant to do dangerous stunt work himself for his movies. Set photos for M:I7 have revealed Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a ramp over a cliff before parachuting down to the ground, marking one of the biggest stunts we've seen the actor pull off yet. He's always trying to outdo himself and in an interview with Empire, Cruise detailed why that particular stunt was the most dangerous career.

"If the wind was too strong, it would blow me off the ramp," Cruise said. "The helicopter [filming the stunt] was a problem, because I didn't want to be hammering down that ramp at top speed and get hit by a stone. Or if I departed in a weird way, we didn't know what was going to happen with the bike. I had about six seconds once I departed the ramp to pull the chute and I don't want to get tangled in the bike. If I do, that's not going to end well."

Meanwhile, Cruise also reprises his classic role in the original Top Gun for the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie brings back Cruise as Maverick alongside Val Kilmer as Iceman. Originally set to be released in 2019, the anticipated sequel is now set to bow in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021. A trailer for the movie has previously been released.

Happy, happy birthday to Tom Cruise! Perhaps it would be a great day to watch a classic movie or two of his to celebrate. On Twitter, you can also see what many other fans are saying about the accomplished actor in honor of his 59th birthday.

*Tom cruise was born in 1962*



Mission before 1962: pic.twitter.com/doJuB24C97 — Ayo, the First ✨ (@aystickz) June 29, 2021

It's Tom Cruise's birthday today. He was Born on the Third of July. — Lia (@KoreanCardiff) July 3, 2021

Happy Birthday to Tom Cruise!

59 today! 🎥 Collateral is such an underrated movie. It’s on #Netflix at the moment too! #BOTD#SaturdayVibeshttps://t.co/OMkaiCPK4F — Emma Jean 💙🎭🎥🎬🇪🇺 (@EmsieJeaine) July 3, 2021

Happy birthday @TomCruise ❤️ you legend you’re such an amazing actor and producer — Effie Luminous 🎶 (@dolphinsrcool2) July 3, 2021

Happy birthday to the Hollywood icon @TomCruise !!! Congratulations and celebrate party all night long with family!!! And May God bless you always... 😎😎🎂📲📷📸📹📽️🎥🎞️📺💰💰💖💖 #HappybirthdayTomCruise#bdaypic.twitter.com/utGX2wccbv — Michel (@parlatalk) July 3, 2021