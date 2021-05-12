The last year has been a challenging time for the entertainment industry, to say the least. Film and television crews were struggling to find a way to continue filming in the new era of social distancing. An audio clip went viral in which Tom Cruise can be heard yelling at members of the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew for not observing proper distancing protocols. In a recent interview, Cruise offered his side of the argument on what led him to react so strongly.

"I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point. But it wasn't my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people. [Production] never shut down again. All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with, and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we'd started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you."

After the world went into lockdown last year, the entire entertainment industry ground to an almost complete halt for months. Then governments around the world issued new guidelines on shooting for film and television, and studios invested in extensive new protocols to ensure the actors and crew could work in a manner that would minimize the risk of infection on set.

Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first big-budget movies to go back into production. The actor, who is also a producer on the project, has explained how he worked tirelessly for months behind the scenes to restart the project in compliance with social distancing norms. Thus, Cruise was extra-conscious of the rules that the cast and crew had to follow on set, and when he saw two members of the crew standing too close together, the actor went off on them in explicit terms.

"We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry!"

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruisee, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on July 7, 2023. This news arrives from The Wrap.