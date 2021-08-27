Tom Cruise seems to be upping the scale of his death-defying stunts with every film, and the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 will not be any different. Recently at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Paramount presented a featurette of Mission: Impossible 7. The footage included commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and a behind-the-scenes look at an elaborate action sequence. The audience was taken aback when they witnessed Cruise performing a ridiculously dangerous stunt on his own. And what's even more surprising is the training Cruise underwent to nail the action sequence.

Tom Cruise trained for a whole year and did 13,000 motorbike jumps and 500 skydives before filming the actual scene. Moreover, Cruise shot the scene six times on set as well. As for what exactly it was, well, most of you will probably be familiar with it. Cruise performed the stunt last August on the first day the principal photography commenced on Mission: Impossible 7. He leaps off a cliff on a motorbike, freefalling before releasing his parachute at the last moment. You can check it out in the following clip below.

Tom Cruise completed over 500 skydives and 1300 motocross jumps in preparation for this massive stunt in ‘Mission: Impossible 7’.



While Cruise wasn't present at the CinemaCon, he sent a pre-recorded message saying, "This is far and away the most dangerous thing I've attempted; we've been working on this for years. I wanted to do it since a little kid. I have to be so good that I don't miss my mark."

With a year left before MI:7 comes out, the audience won't be getting to see the CinemaCon featurette anytime soon. For now, an old video will have to suffice. While preparations for such death-defying stunts are always quite extensive, the Top Gun star really took it up a notch this time around. He performed 100 HALO jumps before actually doing the stunt in Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Hanging onto the door of an airplane taking off to scaling the Burj Khalifa, Tom Cruise's passion for doing his own stunts is something to behold. He also flew his own jet in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick and will be next heading to space with Doug Liman and Elon Musk in the first movie to be shot in space. And apparently, age is no bar for the 58-year-old star.

Cruise and team are currently busy filming Mission: Impossible 7, which has been marred with constant delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. MI:7 is due to release next year on May 27, 2022. The film will see the return of Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby from previous movies. Henry Czerny from 1996's Mission: Impossible will also have a role in the film. Additionally, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes will also be appearing in the film. Esai Morales will be the main antagnonist of MI:7. While the plot details are scarce, Mission: Impossible 7 will pick up after the events of Mission: Impossible - Fallout and continue into the sequel. Mission: Impossible 8 will be the last film in the franchise and conclude the story of super-spy Ethan Hunt.

The final film in the franchise will be even more bigger, with director Christopher McQuarrie saying, "The only thing that scares me more is what we've got planned for 'Mission 8,'". Tom Cruise will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick releasing in theaters on 19 November 2021. This news comes to us from IndieWire.