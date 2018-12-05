Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are here to warn movie lovers about a danger they're very likely unaware of. In a newly posted video PSA, the duo behind Mission: Impossible - Fallout have teamed up once again to warn us about motion smoothing on modern HDTVs. This unfortunate and often default setting on TVs is something many people don't even know exists, but can make modern movies look terrible. Cruise and McQuarrie are here to help.

In the video, which was shared by Tom Cruise on Twitter, he explains that most TVs have something known as "Video interpolation," more commonly known as motion smoothing, which The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson once referred to as "liquid diarrhea.". It's also been dubbed the "soap opera effect," given that it makes HD, big-budget movies look a lot like cheaply made daytime soap operas. Christopher McQuarrie explains it like this in the PSA.

"Video interpolation or motion smoothing is a digital effect on most high definition televisions that is intended to reduce motion blur in sporting events or other high definition programming."

While certain viewers don't notice this effect, many find it to be rather frustrating. But as Christopher McQuarrie also stated in the video, many actually can't see the difference unless they're shown a side-by-side comparison. Point being, lots of people who have shelled out for modern, high-definition TVs may not be getting the most out of their experience. Tom Cruise also explains that, rather annoyingly, manufacturers don't make it particularly easy for owners to disable this feature, should they so choose.

"Most HDTVs come with this feature already on by default and turning it off requires navigating a set of menus with interpolation often referred to by another brand name."

In an era when many people would rather wait until a movie is released on Blu-ray or digital to watch at home, since the home viewing experience has dramatically improved in recent years, it's a shame to think that they're not seeing Tom Cruise running in the best looking way possible. But there is a way to fix this. The video recommends heading to Google and searching "turn off motion smoothing [your brand of TV]," which should help locate simple instructions to turn off this feature on one's television.

Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie, who posted the video from the set of Top Gun: Maverick, made the PSA in honor of the Blu-ray release of Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Why watch that amazing bathroom fight with Henry Cavill unless it's in optimal HD? Other filmmakers, such as Christopher Nolan and Paul Thomas Anderson have railed against this technology previously. A letter was sent through the Directors Guild of America to manufacturers to ask that they ensure certain settings are included on TVs to help do away with this problem in the future. Be sure to check out the full video from Tom Cruise's Twitter below and, for those who haven't already, take a look at your TV settings to make sure it's in tip-top shape.