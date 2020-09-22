It's official: Tom Cruise is going to space, all for the sake of our entertainment. The Mission: Impossible actor has been hatching a plant to shoot a movie, at least partially, in space. This summer, he convinced Universal Pictures to board the project, with Doug Liman, who he worked with on Edge of Tomorrow, set to occupy the director's chair. Now, we have confirmation that both Cruise and Liman will be taking their trip to space next fall.

So its confirmed that @CommanderMLA is flying the @Axiom_Space@SpaceX#CrewDragon tourist mission with Director @DougLiman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021. pic.twitter.com/dn6SLvCOGz — Space Shuttle Almanac (@ShuttleAlmanac) September 19, 2020

The Space Shuttle Almanac Twitter account, which documents every major space launch, recently revealed some details. Tom Cruise and Dough Liman will fly aboard a ship from Elon Musk's SpaceX, with Michael Lopez-Alegria at the controls. The mission is set to take place In October. The tweet reads as follows.

"So its confirmed that Michael Lopez-Alegria is flying the Axiom Space SpaceX #CrewDragon tourist mission with Director Doug Liman & Tom Cruise. One seat still to be filled. They are to launch in October, 2021."

Story details for this Tom Cruise space movie remain totally under wraps. The project was pitched to the studio over a Zoom call earlier this year without a script. It is simply described as an action/adventure, which Doug Liman is currently writing. What we do know is that the filmmakers have the cooperation of NASA and that they will be filming aboard the International Space Station. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine had this to say about it on Twitter.

"NASA is excited to work with Tom Cruise on a film aboard the Space Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make NASA's ambitious plans a reality."

The hope is that Tom Cruise's Space Movie will bring exposure to the space program in popular culture can help garner public support. It is said that Universal has committed roughly $200 million to the project, which does not yet have a title. Christopher McQuarrie, who has worked with Tom Cruise many times over the years, most notably on the last several Mission: Impossible movies, is on board as well. McQuarrie will not be going to space. Instead, he will be on the ground, likely serving as a story advisor and producer. Elon Musk will be a partner on the project but it remains unclear, ultimately, what his role or title will be.

Currently, Tom Cruise is filming Mission: Impossible 7. As per usual, thanks to some recent set photos, it seems Cruise will once again be doing some insane stunts for our enjoyment during his next go-around as Ethan Hunt. It was originally going to shoot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8. Since filming on the sequel was delayed by several months it is unclear if those plans are still in place. In any event, Cruise will need some time to get ready for his mission to space within the next year. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. You can check out the details from the Space Shuttle Almanac Twitter account.