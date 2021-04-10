After starting out as a dramatic actor, Tom Cruise established himself as one of the world's biggest action stars, performing one hair-raising stunt after another for real by himself instead of relying on stunt doubles or CGI. In a recent interview with Graham Norton, Cruise revealed that, far from being afraid while filming his stunts, the film crew has to tell him to stop smiling during the shoot.

"I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out. I have broken a lot of bones! The first time of any stunt is nerve-wracking, but it's also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling!"

It can be hard to imagine someone smiling while doing the dangerous stunts that Cruise has been doing for decades now, but the actor clearly has a different view of performing such tasks.

One of the first times the world knew Cruise was no ordinary action star was in Mission: Impossible II. The movie opened with a breath-taking rocking climbing sequence shot in Utah, in which Cruise can be seen scaling the side of a mountain without any gear. The scene even has a moment where Cruise slips, and almost plummets to his death before regaining his equilibrium.

Ever since then, the Mission: Impossible movies have almost served as a personal showcase for Cruise's willingness to go above and beyond for the sake of shooting kick-ass action scenes. From scaling the world's tallest building to performing a Halo jump from a plane at 25,000 feet, to smashing his ankle jumping from one skyscraper to another, the actor has left no stone unturned in making sure audiences feel the thrill while watching him play secret IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Last year, the Mission: Impossible franchise faced a different kind of challenge when it had to stop filming midway due to the global lockdown. Since then, the shoot for Mission: Impossible 7 has been plagued by one problem after another. According to Cruise, who is the film's producer in addition to playing the lead role, he has been working non-stop since last year to finish work not just on Mission: Impossible 7 but also the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

"From the moment we were in lockdown, I have been working seven days a week almost around the clock because we were finishing Top Gun and prepping Mission: Impossible. They shut down Mission and said we wouldn't film for another year, so I had to figure it out. We worked with governments, doctors, and our crew to keep everyone working - I haven't had that banana bread moment yet!"

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022. This news originated at DailyMail.