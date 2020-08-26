For many Hollywood bigwigs, Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated movie Tenet is the ultimate litmus test in terms of whether audiences are finally ready to return to theaters to save the business of cinema halls. As one of the biggest film stars in the world, Tom Cruise showed his support for the film by posting a video on Twitter of himself attending a screening of Tenet.

In the 34 second video, Tom Cruise is showing driving to the theater with director Christopher McQuarrie, sitting in the cinema with other attendees, and remarking how great it is to be back in a picture hall again. As the actor left the theater after the movie ended, a fan asked how he liked the movie, to which Cruise responded that he loved it.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

Apart from not being a very active social media user, this is the first time Cruise has gone out of his way to promote a film he is not involved with, which again goes back to the entire film industry taking a personal interest in the success of Tenet in theaters.

Cruise has two big movies that are scheduled for release next year, Top Gun: Maverick and Mission Impossible 7. For the films to have a traditional debut in theaters, cinema chains need to start going back to operating normally this year, and the actor is doing his part in helping that happen.

While early reviews for Tenet have been mixed, the reputation that Nolan enjoys among general audiences as a filmmaker who crafts engaging and large-scale narratives on the big screen has assured the movie sees high booking numbers in international theater chains. That reputation is one that Nolan himself takes very seriously, which is why, when other movies were taking the VOD route, the filmmaker had insisted that Tenet be screened in theaters, in part to help cinemas stay in business, and in part because, according to Nolan, the scale of the movie demands the big screen experience:

"I think of all the films that I've made, this is perhaps the one that is most designed for the audience experience, the big screen experience. This is a film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen and we're very, very excited for you to see what it is we've done. We've made big films in the past, but this is a film whose global reach and level of action is beyond anything we've ever attempted before."

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet tells the tale of an unnamed CIA agent who is tasked with preventing armageddon with the help of a new kind of technology called time inversion. It features a lead cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branaugh, Dimple Kapadia, Martin Donovan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Clémence Poésy, Denzil Smith and Michael Caine. The film opens in theaters overseas on Aug. 26. and arrives in select U.S. cities Sept. 3.