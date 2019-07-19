Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con to unveil the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick to the delight and surprise of those in attendance. The 57-year-old actor is, arguably, at the very top of his game and is showing no signs of slowing down. Yet, his next big adventure involves revisiting one of the movies that helped make him a global star in the first place, as he's finally giving us a sequel that has been more than three decades in the making.

Paramount Pictures decided to take advantage of the fact that quite a few studios are skipping out on SDCC this year. So, they brought Terminator: Dark Fate and Top Gun 2 to the big show. And Tom Cruise dropped in on an unsuspecting Hall H crowd to debut the trailer. The packed house absolutely erupted when the actor stepped out on stage to give them a glimpse of what's coming our way next summer before the trailer was made available online. Here's what Tom Cruise had to say to the audience.

"34 years ago I made a movie in San Diego, right here. I actually shot across the street at a restaurant. You all have asked for many, many years. Traveling around the world, people have said, 'Why don't you do another one? When are you gonna do another one?' For 34 years you guys have been very, very patient with me. I felt that it was my responsibility to finally, really deliver for you.

The crowd would only give Tom Cruise brief breaks of silence before erupting into cheers and applause repeatedly for the several minutes he was on stage before the Top Gun 2 Comic-Con trailer was played. As for the trailer, it very much looks like what one might expect a modern Top Gun movie to look like. It's a bit more gritty than its 80s predecessor, Maverick is still up to his old ways and yes, there are men playing sports shirtless and sweaty on the beach. It's what people have been asking for over the last 34 years. Cruise continued, explaining that he and director Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion) made sure the movie is going to look and feel real, because it is, to some degree, real.

"Everything you see in this film, obviously, it's for real. We're working with the Navy. All of the flying that you see in this picture, everything is real. I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft. For me... it is about aviation. I love it and it's a love letter to aviation."

Along with the trailer, we also got the first Maverick poster. The cast also includes Miles Teller as Goose's son, alongside Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman and Ed Harris. Val Kilmer also returns as Iceman. Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2020. Be sure to check out the video of Tom Cruise at SDCC from the CinemaBlend Twitter account below.

