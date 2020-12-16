The film industry is facing unique challenges unlike anything that they have seen before in trying to get back to work amidst new social distancing rules. Tom Cruise is currently filming Mission: Impossible 7 in the UK. According to an audio transcript acquired by The Sun, Cruise flew into a rage when he saw two members of the crew standing within two meters of each other in violation of social distancing guidelines. The actor unloaded on the crew members in an expletive-laden tirade.

"We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing! I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers. I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f***ing gone."

"And if anyone on this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again. That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I'm sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?"

Cruise's concerns are understandable. The film industry is struggling like never before, and hundreds of thousands of professionals have already lost their jobs. A single case of infection can shut down production for weeks or even permanently. The rest of Cruise's speech gave a clear indication that the current state of the entertainment industry is weighing heavily on his mind.

"If I see it again you're f***ing gone - and so are you - so you're going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you're gone and you're gone. That's it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That's it. That's it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].

"That's what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it's going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That's what's happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you're not going to help me you're gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that? When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don't comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That's it."

Mission: Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham. The film arrives in theaters on Nov. 19, 2021, while Mission: Impossible 8 releases on Nov. 4, 2022. This news first appeared over at The Sun.