It was reported today in the UK press that Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapsed during a celebrity golf match being held in Wisconsin and had to be helped from the course. Images taken at the event showed Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in all eight Potter movies, sitting on the ground before being helped up by his fellow players and then being taken for treatment on the back of a cart. The story led to an outpouring of support for the actor on social media, including messages of concern over his health and best wishes for a swift recovery.

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf tournament https://t.co/wKkNC85qaMpic.twitter.com/p5SeC8qOmF — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2021

The celebrity event was being held ahead of the Ryder Cup, according to reports by those in attendance, Tom Felton had been competing with his teammates including Dan Jansen, AJ Hawk, Kelly Slater, Mandy Rose, Teemu Selanne and Alessandro Del Piero and completed his round when he suffered a seizure on the 18th green. The actor was seen on the floor as medics were called to the scene and were aided by some medically-trained members of the crowd, and once Felton was roused, he was put onto a cart and taken to hospital. Photos from the event showed him sitting up after the collapse, looking quite shaken by the event. So far there has been no further information on his condition from either the star himself or his representatives, which has led to much uncertainty about the actor's current state.

Felton is a frequent user of social media, and on Wednesday posted on his Twitter account to celebrate his 34th birthday. The post read, "33 years done - good lord it's been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let's keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx." The post gained thousands of likes from his followers on the site, but none of them would expect a day later to posting messages wishing the actor a speedy recovery after today's incident.

33 years done - good lord it’s been so much fun getting here - yet, somehow, I still feel the best is yet to come - thank you all for your love , support & sense of humour - let’s keep a good thing going - to the next 33 xx pic.twitter.com/OkF8nW1HpV — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) September 22, 2021

Felton became a fan-favorite for his portrayal of regular Potter antagonist, Draco Malfoy, and having played the role from the first movie in 2001 at the age of 14, through to the series conclusion, it is still his most recognized role. Since his iconic role, Felton has gone on to appear in Rise of The Planet of The Apes, The Apparition and A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting in 2020, as well as having roles on TV in TNT's Murder in The First and playing Doctor Alchemy in The CW series, The Flash. He is currently planned to appear in the World War II thriller Burial, the Ann Axtell Morris biopic Canyon Del Muerto and takes the lead role in Sara Sugarman's Save The Cinema.

As his fans wait for news on the actor's recovery, we join them in wishing him a quick recovery and hope that he is soon able to update them on his condition himself via his usual media accounts. This news comes courtesy of The Daily Mail.