In a franchise filled with Dementors and Death Eaters and Dark Lords, school student Draco Malfoy managed to be all kinds of awful without being any of the above. Tom Felton, who bullied Harry and the rest of the students at Hogwarts as Draco across all eight movies in the Harry Potter series, recently took to Instagram to reignite the ancient feud with a photo of himself posing in front of a TV, which showed Daniel Radcliffe as Harry lying prone on the floor.

Tom Felton captioned the photo with a lion emoji with a zero score, and a snake emoji with a score of 1, in reference to Harry and Draco's respective school houses, Gryffindor and Slytherin. Clearly, the actor sees the scene he posed next to as a decisive victory of Draco over Harry, something few Harry Potter fans could argue with.

The scene in question takes place at the beginning of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. While aboard the Hogwarts Express, Harry follows Draco into the Slytherin compartment, convinced that his fellow student was up to no good. Despite Harry being hidden underneath his invisibility cloak, Draco deduced his arch-rival is present in the compartment.

Draco even manages to stun Harry, and leave him lying on the floor of the train. The incident marked one of the few times Draco was able to claim a decisive victory over Hary, and it is clear that Felton feels that is something to be celebrated to this day.

Of course, in real life, Felton is good friends with his Harry Potter cast members and helped organize a recent virtual get-together of the actors in honor of the 19th anniversary of the franchise. Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe, Evanna Lynch, Bonnie Wright, and Alfred Enoch, who played Dean Thomas, were just some of the names that were a part of the reunion event.

Although the Harry Potter series ended almost a decade ago, the movies continue to hold a special place in the hearts of viewers who grew up with Harry and his friends. The franchise continues to be an immensely lucrative one, with new video games, theme parks, and other merchandise continuing to be churned out by Warner Bros.

The series also lives on in spirit through the Fantastic Beasts movies, written by J. K. Rowling, which exists in the same universe as Harry Potter, but is set decades in the past. Clearly, fans are still very much in love with the Wizarding World that Rowling presented to readers in 1997 with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. For his part, Felton is proud of his association with the world of Hogwarts, even though he once admitted his character's less-than-pleasant nature and habit of bullying other schoolkids made certain types of fan meetings tough.

"A lot of [the younger fans] really struggle with the idea of it all not being real. When I meet them, I try to be as friendly as I can, but I think that freaks them out even more. 'Why is Draco smiling at me?' The more I try, too - put my arm around them or something - the more it's 'Get him away from me!' So I've learned to give up. It's too hard for some of them. I still get letters, you know, 'What did Harry ever do to you? Why are you mean to him?'... So it's been good to do appearances at awards shows, and the younger fans, maybe they see, 'Oh, right, it's make-believe.'"