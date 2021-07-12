Fans on Twitter celebrated the birthday of Tom Hanks this past weekend, as the two-time Oscar winner turned 65 years old. But only after worrying about the star when his name trended on Twitter. It seems that while some instantly knew the reason behind Hanks' name trending on the site, there were some who feared that something had happened to the beloved star of Toy Story, Forrest Gump and The Green Mile. Thankfully, the trending hashtag was all good, and that meant that everyone could wish the legendary star a very happy birthday.

First up was his wife Rita Wilson, who took the iconic actor, and her longtime husband, on a bike ride, saying, "Riding into 65 better than ever! Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Xox." His former Larry Crowne co-star Julia Roberts also got into the celebratory spirit with her own message in the comments section, following up Rita Wilson's Birthday wishes with, ""Happy Birthday to Tom!!! Love you both."

Born in Concord, California, in 1956, Hanks made his breakthrough in cinema starring in comedy movies such as Splash, Bachelor Party and Big in the mid to late 1980s. He has since gone on to become of the best known and highest paid actors in Hollywood, whose movies have grossed just shy of $10 billion worldwide, making him the fourth highest grossing actor in the USA. Those kind of stats don't come easy, but when you look back at his career, then it is easy to see how he had achieved such a standing in the industry as could be seen from Films To Films' celebratory image of some of his best known roles.

While Hanks was initially known for his comedy roles, it was two drama roles that really sky rocketed his talents as a series actor. Playing an AIDS suffering gay lawyer in Philadelphia and the title role in Forrest Gump led to Hanks becoming only the second actor to ever win consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor, the other being Spencer Tracy back in 1937 and 1938. Hanks received huge acclaim for several collaborations with director Steven Spielberg, which included Saving Private Ryan, The Terminal, The Post and the TV mini series Band of Brothers.

During the 1990s, Hanks also became well known for jumping between romantic comedies like Sleepless In Seattle and You've Got Mail, to dramas such as Apollo 13 and The Green Mile, but it was his voice role of Woody in Pixar movie Toy Story that endeared him to a whole new generation as cowboy Woody, a role that he has continued to play until the latest installment of the franchise Toy Story 4, which saw the franchise pass the $3 billion gross mark. While Hanks is now thought to be done with the franchise, unless Disney decide to produce any more shorts, it is certainly just one of his roles that will be remembered and loved by generations to come.

As well as the many genres he has worked in, there has been no type of film that Hanks hasn't turned his talent to over the decades. He has played a gangster in The Road To Perdition, real life heroes in Captain Phillips and Sully, people from the industry he works in by portraying Walt Disney in Saving Mr Banks and children's TV star Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood and his upcoming roles include Colonel Tom Parker in an Elvis Presley biopic and as Geppetto in the live action remake of the Disney animated classic Pinocchio.

With over 90 acting roles to his credit, almost 200 award nominations and 91 award wins so far, it is not hard to see why Tom Hanks is one of the most loved and respected actors working in Hollywood, and why so many were happy to wish him many happy returns on his milestone birthday today.

