The internet all gasped as one when it was announced several days ago that Hollywood favorite Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus strain COVID-19. Not only were fans, of course, worried for the A-list couple but suddenly the seriousness posed by the outbreak hit home for many. Since their diagnosis, Hanks has been keeping fans up to date with their progress, with his newest message shrouded in an air of the kind of charming positivity we would all expect from the beloved star.

"Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx."

It is great to hear that Hanks and Wilson are now starting to feel better, particularly after Tom Hanks' sister recently gave an update about the pair, stating that they were not doing too great. But, the fact that they are now on the mend gives us all some hope that if we all continue to self-isolate, we can successfully contain the spread and ensure that it does not get any worse.

As well as providing fans with the positive message that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are finally starting to improve, Hanks laid out the simple logic of self-isolation, and how it prevents the virus from spreading and how it will gradually slow the outbreak and bring it to a much more manageable level. It is very sage advice, and who better to deliver it than America's dad.

As widespread as the coronavirus outbreak is, most people probably do not know anybody that has been personally affected by it, and this can make the situation feel a lot more distant than it actually is. With Tom Hanks declaring his contraction of the disease, everything suddenly felt a lot closer to home than it previously had.

Tom Hanks was filming an upcoming movie about the life of Elvis for director Baz Luhrmann in Australia when he tested positive for the infamous virus. Hanks will be playing Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' longtime manager in the movie. Much like most other big and small screen projects, production has now halted indefinitely due to the growing concern over the coronavirus pandemic.

With a huge chunk of the world's population now practicing social distancing and self-isolation as governments everywhere try to deal with the escalating outbreak, it is something of a relief to read the calm, upbeat words of Tom Hanks. So, if you are still feeling stressed out over coronavirus and being forced to self-isolate, we prescribe a marathon of Tom Hanks movies...though you can skip Cast Away if you want to. This comes to us courtesy of Tom Hanks' official Twitter account.