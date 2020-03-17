A week after Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, the Cast Away star has given his fans a new update on his health through his official Twitter account. Last week, Hanks revealed he'd contracted the virus along with Wilson while working on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. This led to a quarantine with Hanks and Wilson receiving treatment from Australian medical professionals, though the couple have since left the hospital to continue their self-quarantine.

On Twitter, Tom Hanks tweeted a photograph of an old typewriter along with a message to his fans about his current condition. A closer look at the machine reveals that it's a Corona brand typewriter, and Hanks couldn't help but take the opportunity to joke about the odd coincidence. Hanks also says he's still feeling some of the symptoms of coronavirus, though he seems happy his condition hasn't worsened and is hopefully getting better. The actor also laments how badly he's been beaten by Wilson at cards during their quarantine at home. From the tweet:

"Hey folks. Good news. One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned how not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

In the days following Hanks' diagnosis, several other celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus as well. Also on Twitter, Idris Elba recently told his followers he'd tested positive, though he wasn't displaying any of the known symptoms, testing himself after coming into contact with someone who had the virus. Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju also revealed his own coronavirus diagnosis from his home in Norway, telling his fans he was going to stay isolated at his home for the foreseeable future as he battled the illness. Several NBA players have since discovered themselves to be afflicted with COVID-19 as well, and chances are, more famous people will be diagnosed soon as well as the virus continues to spread.

Aside from sickening fan favorite celebrities, COVID-19 is impacting the movie business as a whole in very major ways. Movie theater chains are closing their doors along with many other businesses, leading to the decision from studios to start bringing theatrical releases early to VOD. Disney brought Frozen 2 several months early to the Disney+ streaming service with so many schools closing with thousands of children now stuck at home, and major releases like Birds of Prey are also heading to VOD early as well.

It's nice to see that Hanks remains in good spirits, and let's hope that stays the some for the rest of his recovery. Let's also hope the drastic steps taken by government officials and businesses across the world will go far to slow the spread of coronavirus so all of us can curb the sickness before it ends up getting worse and worse. This news comes to us from Tom Hanks on Twitter.