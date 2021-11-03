According to Tom Hanks, Jeff Bezos offered to take the Apollo 13 star into space with him, but the price he was asking felt too steep for the two-time Oscar winner. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote his new Apple TV+ movie Finch, in which he plays an astronaut, Hanks revealed that the former Amazon boss gave him the opportunity to head into space before William Shatner, but slapped on a price tag of $28 million, which Hanks did not believe was worth it, although he did go on to say he would consider heading out to the stars for real if a reasonable opportunity came up.

Tom Hanks has been thinking about space a lot recently thanks to his role in Finch, in which he appears as a former astronaut in an apocalyptic world trying to make sure his canine companion is safe after he is gone, and he has obviously been part of plenty Hollywood productions to know that anyone can simulate a short space flight without having to pay a dime, which he was happy to demonstrate by swinging around in his chair.

"Well, yeah. Provided that I pay," Hanks began when asked about the offer he was given by Bezos. "And it costs like 28 million bucks or something like that. I'm doing good Jimmy, I'm doing good. But, I ain't paying 28 million bucks. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now. It's about a 12-minute flight? That about it?"

Hanks then began gyrating in his seat to show just how he has managed to get over the disappointment of having to decline the Blue Origin offer, and perhaps we should all give it a go to see just how space-like it feels. However, it would probably be simpler all round to just grab a copy of Apollo 13, which would put many people off jumping on board the relatively new fad of popping into space like you are heading out to the shops for milk.

In his new sci-fi movie, Hanks doesn't go into space, but there are enough problems to deal with on Earth to keep him busy. Finch is described by Apple TV+ as "a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world."

Clearly Finch falls into the gentle, heart-string pulling family genre that Hanks has been doing for decades now, and will no doubt do as well as any of them.Finch premieres on Apple TV+ this Friday, November 5th, while Hanks has a busy slate ahead with his role as Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann's musical biopic, Elvis, coming in 2022, and filming on Disney's live action Pinocchio and Wes Anderson's Asteroid City both underway.