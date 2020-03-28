Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to their home in Los Angeles following weeks in Australia. Hanks was there to begin work on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, but production has been put on indefinite hold. Wilson and Hanks were the first celebrities to promote social distancing after falling victim to current events and the world has been watching their every move. Luckily, the couple has been on social media ever since, showing the general public how social distancing should look.

Rita Wilson gave out her phone number earlier in the week to get suggestions on how others were social distancing. And to add some songs to her playlist. She even revealed that she has an amazing singing voice while stuck in a rented home in Australia. As for Tom Hanks, he provided social media updates that were both entertaining and informative, which other celebrities in his position, like Idris Elba, have taken note from. The couple has been open and honest about their health from the start, helping people to realize that everybody is going through the same things at the moment.

While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in Los Angeles, it isn't clear if the couple will practice further self-isolation. However, most of Los Angeles has been ordered to stay home and avoid going out unless it's for essential shopping items or a doctor's appointment. With that said, the couple will more than likely follow orders and remain indoors like they have been doing for two weeks already. At least they were able to get a change of scenery and a chance to come back to their home country.

Most of the world is practicing social distancing by staying indoors, leading to a lot of time online and streaming. Social media has proven to be a good form of free entertainment as celebrities and other entertainers go out of their way to keep people smiling. There have been some missteps though. Gal Gadot tried to bring the world together by getting some celebrity friends to sing John Lennon's "Imagine," but that backfired in a spectacular fashion. Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly was against social distancing last week, only to come out and apologize this week and be all for it.

It's a rough time for everybody right now, even celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. For now, it looks like things should start to get better as long as everybody continues to practice safe social distancing skills. Disneyland and Disney World are closed indefinitely, after originally thinking two weeks would be long enough. The parks will be closed until at least the end of April and then things will be reassessed, though that is happening on a daily and hourly basis. E! Online was the first to report that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had returned home from Australia.