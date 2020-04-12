Tom Hanks was the surprise guest host for Saturday Night Live this weekend. The actor carried out his duties in a pre-recorded video shot in his kitchen. As for the rest of the cast and crew, they performed their duties from home too. Alec Baldwin and Larry David joined the cast as Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, respectively, each doing their performances from home. This marks the first time that the classic show was not a live event.

Watching an SNL monologue from Tom Hanks in the kitchen is kind of weird, to say the least. There are some canned applause and the engineers did their best, but it's a truly weird time for everybody at the moment. Hanks delivered some jokes and talked about the elephant in the room, while trying to keep people entertained at the same time. For the most part, it works, though it looks like this episode was meant to be a one-off until they can all get back in the studio together.

This marks the first SNL episode since March 7th, when Daniel Craig hosted. A lot has changed since then, as everybody knows. The show was going to take a break and then come back on March 28th with John Krasinski as host, but by then, most of North America went into practicing social distancing and staying indoors. Krasinski's project that he was going to promote, A Quiet Place 2, had already had its release date pulled by that time, along with the rest of the major movies set to come out this spring and summer.

For now, it doesn't look like SNL will be doing another remote episode this season. It is safe to assume this past episode was the last of the 45th season, unless they announce otherwise. With that being said, there was no mention of returning next week with more sketches completed at home. The entertainment industry is currently on hold as everybody waits for this current situation to get better, and there is no telling when that will happen. So, late night shows will continue to be shot at home, while everybody tries to find an alternative.

SNL did its best to come back and entertain the world, while giving some home and helpful information at the same time. Like most episodes of the show, it wasn't for everybody and it will be interesting to see how people reflect on it in the near future. The same can be said for anything trying to involve bringing people together digitally at the moment. Tom Hanks and SNL did the best with what they had and delivered some TV that allowed people to turn off their brains for a little while, which is very important at the moment. You can check out Hanks' monologue below, along with some of the best sketches, thanks to the Saturday Night Live YouTube channel.