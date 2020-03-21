One of Hollywood's most beloved actors and America's dad, Tom Hanks, was one of the first A-list celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the infamous coronavirus strain COVID-19. It has now been over a week since Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, were suffering from the virus, and now, Hanks' sister Sandra Hanks Benoiton has provided us with a further update as to how the couple is doing.

"I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still okay. [Am I] shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god [but] medical care in Australia is good."

The suggestion that Tom Hanks is not some sort of deity is definitely something we are going to have to get used to. It is good though to hear that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are still doing okay, even though it does sound like they are still struggling to get over the nasty symptoms of the virus. Still, they are clearly managing to keep in contact with their family, and as Benoiton puts it, it is at times like these that we are reminded that actors are and celebrities are only human.

Sandra Hanks Benoiton is the Hollywood A-lister's oldest sibling, and she herself is also experiencing the ongoing effects of the coronavirus. Having moved to Italy with her family back in 2016, Benoiton remains on lockdown herself as the country deals with the pandemic. Italy is currently under a nationwide lockdown which will go on until April 3rd. "We're okay here... staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however." she adds. Here's hoping that the UK and the US take heed and up their game in order to avoid the same situation as Italy.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both received their COVID-19 diagnosis while filming the currently untitled Elvis biopic for director Baz Luhrmann in Gold Coast, Australia. While the couple has been released from the hospital, they are now self-quarantining in a rented house. Hanks has been doing his best to keep fans updated via social media as well as describing how the virus has affected him.

"Hey folks. Good news. One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned how not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx."

The outbreak of COVID-19 goes on, causing untold disruption and disarray in the entertainment industry and across the world. It is not all bad though, as many high-profile releases are being made available early on digital platforms, allowing you to watch some of the newest movies from the comfort of your home. This comes to us from Daily Mail.