Following both starring and behind the scenes roles in several prominent war depictions, including the likes of such classics as Saving Private Ryan and Band of Brothers, America's dad Tom Hanks has become known for being something of a World War II expert. With his upcoming movie, Greyhound, putting Hanks on the water rather than in the trenches, the actor has been discussing his disappointment with Naval based movies, blaming a very popular science fiction property for their lack of quality.

"I must say, a film buff, and as a guy who reads and pursues history for pleasure, Navy films almost always disappointed me. Because in the 1950s, the technology in order to show them -- like Run Silent, Run Deep or The Enemy Below or In Harm's Way -- could only do so much just by the relatively primitive aspects of filmmaking techniques. What you had in them was really great characters. What you had in them was portrayals by actors...

"Clark Gable and a myriad of the great legends of Hollywood that were put back in uniform (to) relive their days. As far as the actual Naval aspect of it, I must confess that most of, I think, the populace's understanding of Naval strategy and protocol and behavior really came from the Starship Enterprise and Captain James T. Kirk. "Mr. Sulu, you have the con!" That sort of, that order of a chain of command that would go along with it."

So, according to Hanks, Star Trek is to blame for the inaccuracy of how the Navy and Naval strategy is portrayed on the big screen, with Hanks reasoning that due to the popularity of the sci-fi series, audiences have grown accustomed to a flawed depiction of that side of the armed forces. Hanks highlights several Navy-based movies that he believes demonstrate this side of warfare much more accurately, with Hanks also calling attention to the great characters that inhabit these movies. According to Hanks, great character played by great actors is key, rather than the kind of drama shown in Star Trek.

No doubt Hanks is hoping that his newest movie, Greyhound, will go some way to rectify this. Hanks plays U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ernest Krause who is assigned to lead an Allied convoy across the Atlantic during World War II. His convoy, however, is pursued by German U-boats. Although this is Krause's first wartime mission, he finds himself embroiled in what would come to be known as the longest, largest and most complex naval battle in history: The Battle of the Atlantic.

Directed by Aaron Schneider and starring Tom Hanks, who also wrote the screenplay, Greyhound is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester, and also stars Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue.

Greyhound was initially scheduled to be theatrically released on June 12, 2020 by Sony Pictures but was sadly delayed due to the ongoing global situation. The distribution rights were then sold to Apple TV+, which released the movie digitally on July 10, 2020, a move that Hanks was reportedly "heartbroken" over. This comes to us courtesy of Cinemablend.