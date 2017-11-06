What could make a marriage proposal to the person you want to be with for the rest of your life even better? How about having Tom Hanks help out with it? Tom Hanks is unquestionably one of the most beloved actors working in Hollywood today. The man has worked in the business for decades and, for the most part, has avoided negative press. Instead, we get a lot of stuff like this, which is awesome. Over the weekend, Hanks decided to help a lucky fan propose to his girlfriend during the Texas Book Festival.

Over the weekend, Tom Hanks appeared at the Texas Book Festival in Austin to promote his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories. During the Q&A portion of his appearance at the event, Hanks paused the event to help out a fan named Ryan McFarling. Hanks revealed that McFarling had a question for his now fiance, Nikki Young. The pair joined him on stage. At that point, Ryan McFarling got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes and, just like that, Tom Hanks helped make their special day even more special. The actor hugged them both and wished them well, which is really sweet.

Getting engaged is one of the most significant moments in anyone's life. So that moment is naturally going to be quite memorable as is. But having Tom Hanks, the star of Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Toy Story, help out with the proposal? That must make the moment that much more memorable. Based on the photos that have arrived online commemorating the engagement, it's clear that both Ryan McFarling and Nikki Young were surprised and delighted by the moment.

This isn't the first time Tom Hanks has been known to have fun with fans. Last year, the actor encountered some folks taking wedding photos while he was out on a run. He decided to stop and take some photos with them, which no doubt added something to the occasion. He also quite famously took some very fun photos with a fan at a restaurant who appeared to be wasted. While he may not be on the level of Bill Murray, Tom Hanks clearly knows how to have fun with his fame from time to time.

As cool as this is, there's no question that Tom Hanks has now opened himself up to a barrage of requests to help with other wedding proposals. Still, this is quite the nice and very fun gesture from an actor who was simply trying to promote his new book, which is out now. In case you want to pick it up. Bless you, Tom Hanks, You can check out the photos of Tom Hanks helping out with Ryan McFarling and Nikki Young's proposal, via the Texas Book Festival Twitter, for yourself below.