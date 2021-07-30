Tom Hanks has been given the secret knock to Wes Anderson's exclusive clubhouse. It's reported that the two-time Oscar winner will be off to Spain to share air with the quirky clique including Anderson alums Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody. While we know the film will be written and directed by Anderson, the plot is still tightly under wraps. Sources say the role "is small and could be cameo-like in nature."

Wes Anderson's upcoming film The French Dispatch finally has a release date of October 22, 2021 after pushbacks. It is a family reunion of sorts bringing perennial players Owen Wilson, Tilda Swindon, Willem Dafoe, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Bob Balaban and bringing into the fold Elizabeth Moss, Timothée Chalamet, Christoph Waltz, Benicio Del Toro and Saoirse Ronan. Whoa.

The film has been described as "a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city", centering on three stories. It brings to life a collection of tales published in the eponymous The French Dispatch, based in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It's said the film is inspired by Anderson's love of 'The New Yorker,' and some characters and events in the film are based on real-life equivalents from the magazine.

When speaking to French publication 'Charente Libre' in April 2019, Wes Anderson said, "The story is not easy to explain, (It's about an) American journalist based in France (who) creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It's not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what's going on in the real world."

Hanks' last project News of the World sees Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks), five years after the end of the Civil War, a veteran of three wars, now moving from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from the far reaches of the globe. On the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna (Helena Zengel), a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna, hostile to a world she's never experienced, is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will. Kidd agrees to deliver the child where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces as they search for a place that either can call home.

The collaboration of two American sweethearts is bound to tickle everyone's fancy. Anderson has utilized actors and presented them in a way the audience would never have conceived of, the mild and meek manner of Bruce Willis as Captain Sharp in Moonrise Kingdom.﻿Meryl Streep showing off her chops via puppet in Fantastic Mr. Fox.﻿When they enter his world he molds them into his perfectly-centered, spectacularly-colored make-believe for a puzzle-piece fit. Until then, bring on The French Dispatch!