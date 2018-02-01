Just because Tom Hardy is one of the biggest actors in the world does not mean that he's immune to poor life decisions. A new picture of the actor reveals the bad tattoo that he was forced to get after losing a bet over the 2016 Academy Awards. Leonardo DiCaprio bet his friend and co-star of The Revenant that he would get a Best Supporting Actor nomination and if he did, Hardy would have to get a tattoo of DiCaprio's choosing. DiCaprio was proven to be right when Tom Hardy was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Revenant.

In a new picture of Tom Hardy taken in San Francisco after the wrap of the Venom movie, you can clearly see the result of his wager with Leonardo DiCaprio. The tattoo is on the actor's right bicep and it simply says, "Leo Knows All." When talking about the bet after he lost, Hardy admitted that DiCaprio's first draft of the tattoo was done in really "sh!tty" handwriting, so he asked him to touch it up a bit. By Hardy's own admission, it's pretty terrible.

The tattoo was originally supposed to say, "Leo Knows Everything," but it was shortened, and it looks a lot better to say "knows all" as opposed to seeing the word "everything" permanently etched into a friend's skin for life. While Tom Hardy didn't win the Academy Award that night, Leonardo DiCaprio took home top honors for his role in The Revenant and won the bet as well. DiCaprio's Academy Awards win was his first after being nominated 6 times in total, but it's unclear how many times he's won bets with his friends resulting in really bad tattoos.

Interestingly, this is not the first tattoo that Tom Hardy has received after losing a bet. The actor lost a bet to his agent after she promised to make him a famous actor. It's beginning to be pretty clear that Hardy does not have much confidence in his acting abilities. He had her name, Lindy King, tattooed underneath his dragon tattoo after he became a famous Hollywood actor. While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Tom Hardy has some other pretty interesting tattoos, including an image of Buddha wielding an AK-47, so Leonardo DiCaprio's name fits right in.

Tom Hardy's bad tattoos are still a lot better than most out there. There's not many people who can say that their friends with Leonardo DiCaprio and have his name permanently etched into their skin after losing a bet about the Academy Awards. Tattoos are meant to tell stories and Hardy's certainly have far better stories than some of the tribal ink and nautical stars that are scarred on millions of people who aren't friends with Leonardo DiCaprio. You can check out Tom Hardy's second lost-bet tattoo below, thanks to BoozeHoundCC's Instagram page.