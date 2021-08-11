Perhaps more excited than anyone about the possibility of bringing in Tom Holland for a Venom vs. Spider-Man crossover movie is Tom Hardy. As it stands now, Hardy and Holland are playing their respective Marvel characters in separate continuities. 2018's Venom is the first of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) while Holland's Spidey is a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The multiverse has since been established in the MCU and will be a focal point of Holland's next movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are rumors that previous Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie, so regardless of the separate cinematic universes, anything is now possible. This means the seeds have also already been planted for Holland's Peter Parker to meet Hardy's Eddie Brock one day as well.

In a new interview with Esquire, Tom Hardy spent some time speaking about the future of the Venom franchise. He admits that he's already thought about story ideas for Venom 3, although the sequel doesn't yet have an official green light from Sony. The actor also opened up about a possible crossover with Spider-Man, and for his part, he'd "do anything" to make it happen, so long as it was beneficial for everyone. From the interview:

"I would be remiss if I wasn't trying to steer any kind of connectivity. I wouldn't be doing the job if I wasn't awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that's a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don't see why it couldn't be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what's right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 metres, so yeah! I want to play on that field."

Andy Serkis directs the next installment of the Venom series, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hardy contributed to the story with Kelly Marcel, who wrote the screenplay. Woody Harrelson also stars as serial killer Cletus Kasady and his alien symbiote Carnage. Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham also star. The project will tie into other upcoming SPUMC releases like Morbius and Kraven the Hunter.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow with its own premiere this winter. Bringing back Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the sequel also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are among the actors from alternate Spider-Man movie universes confirmed to appear, and while Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are rumored, their involvement hasn't been officially confirmed.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is set to be released in U.S. theaters on Sept. 24, 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home will follow a few months later with its premiere in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. The full interview with Hardy about the potential crossover and more can be read at Esquire.